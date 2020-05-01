FILE - In this April 2, 2020 file photo, Nebraska Labor Commissioner John Albin, left, speaks as Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts observes social distancing at a news conference in Lincoln, Neb. The number of Nebraska residents seeking unemployment benefits for the first time dropped again last week but is still far higher than usual as businesses struggle with the fallout from the coronavirus. The state received 12,340 new unemployment claims during the week that ended April 18, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.