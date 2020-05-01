The number of unemployment claims in Hall County has gone down since the first two weeks of April when nearly 1,700 filed for unemployment, according to the Nebraska Department of Labor.
According to Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, unemployment in the Grand Island Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) for March was 4.7%. She said this was up from 3.5% in February. In March of 2019, Grand Island unemployment rate was also 3.5%
But during the last two weeks of March, the impact of the coronavirus became apparent, as local officials began to put health directives in place to halt the spread. Those directives included restricting the number of people who could gather in one place to 10. That caused businesses who had direct contact with people — retail stores, restaurants and businesses that provide personal services, such as hair salons — to close. Businesses deemed essential to society remained open and, in many cases, began to hire.
On March 21, there were 256 people who filed unemployment insurance in Grand Island. That next week, March 28, that number grew to 787.
On April 4, the number of unemployment claims reached 940 people. But by the next week, April 11, unemployment claims fell to 759 people and continued to drop. On April 18, the number of unemployment claims was 525, and on April 25, it was 365.
The total number of unemployment claims from March 21 through April 25 in Grand Island was 3,632. During March, the state Department of Labor said there were 44,527 people in the labor force, with 2,093 unemployed and 42,434 employed. Statewide, the unemployment rate was 4.2%, Nationwide, the unemployment rate was 4.4%.
The population of Hall, Merrick and Hamilton Counties is 78,400.
The entire state of Nebraska is feeling the impacts of health directives issued to combat the spread of the virus.
A recent report from the University of Nebraska said the state’s leading economic indicator fell sharply during March — to 7.96% — due to the pandemic.
“The March decline primarily reflected a spike in initial claims for unemployment insurance and the sharp drop in airline passenger enplanements during the month,” said Eric Thompson, director of the UNL Bureau of Business Research.
At the Central Nebraska Regional Airport during March, there were 3,001 enplanements in March, which was down 6,640 from March 2019. Year-to-date, CNRA enplanements, at 13,537, was down 25% from last year.
“However, other components of the leading indicator also declined as the economic shock spread throughout the economy, including building permits for single-family homes and manufacturing hours worked,” Thompson said.
In Grand Island, though, which has been a hotspot for the virus in the state, more than $21 million in recent building permits have been issued by the City of Grand Island, which included $20 million for a new kill floor at the JBS plant and $500,000 for a Nova Tech remodeling project.
Last year, JBS USA announced a $95 million expansion of the company’s beef processing plant in Grand Island.
In Grand Island’s housing sales during March, there were 91 new listings. The average sold price was $166,000 with total home sales sold dollar volume of $8.663 million. That was down from $10.5 million in February.
Thompson said Nebraska economy should begin to recover sometime in May.
“However, the sharp drop in the leading economic indicator suggests that the state economy will be smaller in the fall of 2020 than it was in January and February of this year,” he said.
