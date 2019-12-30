With the year coming to an end, people are eager to pay their taxes so they can report them on their income tax filing.
However, a technical compatibility glitch with the Hall County assessor’s software and the Hall County treasurer’s software has prevented tax statements from being mailed.
Hall County Supervisor Gary Quandt on Monday stressed the importance of people being able to pay their tax statements before the first of the year, especially farmers.
Deputy Treasurer Stacey Sliva said although people haven’t gotten a physical copy of their tax statement yet, it is still possible to find out how much money is owed and to pay it.
Sliva said people can go online to hallcountyne.gov, click on the Treasurer’s Office, enter their name or personal identification number, and a digital statement with how much the person owes will come up.
She also said people could call the treasurer’s office and they will be told how much they owe, or they can physically go to the treasurer’s office and they will be assisted in paying their taxes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.