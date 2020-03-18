With the Coronavirus, Hall County Board decided to close the Hall County Park effective March 18 until further notice.
Hall County Park will close all Camping, Tent and RV, Picnics, Weddings and all other Organization Gatherings until further notice.
If you have any questions or concerns please contact (308)385-5049. Watch the Hall County Web site at https://www.hallcountyne.gov/ for any updates regarding Hall County Park.
The walk in gate will remain open, however the gate to drive into the Park will be closed, we ask that if you are using the Park please be conscious of traffic along Schimmer Drive and do not block the road.
