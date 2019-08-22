Hall County’s levy will remain the same as last year following final cuts made by the Board of Supervisors.
The total levy is expected to be 43 cents per $100 valuation — the same as last year’s. The total valuation for the fiscal 2019-20 budget is $5,567,073,792, which is an increase of $71,548,860 over the previous year’s valuation.
As Chairwoman Pam Lancaster opened the meeting, the board needed to cut an additional $625,602 to have the levy remain the same as last year at 43 cents per $100 valuation. The board had already cut $886,218 at its previous budget meetings to reach a balanced budget.
After a four-hour budget meeting Thursday afternoon, the board voted 7-0 to:
— Cut $5,000 from the buildings and grounds budget line item for contractual services.
— Cut $50,000 from the corrections budget.
— Delay the hiring of two part-time security officers at the Hall County Courthouse until Jan. 1, reducing the budget increase from $77,200 to $52,200.
— Reduce the sheriff department’s budget by $30,000 by delaying the purchase of a fleet vehicle until next year’s budget.
Other cuts made by the board were not unanimous. The board voted 4-3, with Supervisors Dick Hartman, Butch Hurst and Jane Richardson voting no, to cut an additional $250,000 from the roads department budget. The board previously cut a total of $559,073 from this budget. A total of $492,854 was cut to allow the budget to remain consistent with the previous year.
An earlier motion by Supervisor Karen Bredthauer called for an additional $300,000 to be cut from the roads department budget, but Supervisor Ron Peterson made a motion to amend the motion to $250,000, which was approved 4-3, with Hartman, Hurst and Richardson voting no. The overall motion was later voted on.
The board also voted 7-0 to cut the information technology budget by $25,000, but not before a split vote on how much to cut. Hartman originally called for $50,000 to be cut, but Peterson made a motion to amend that amount to $15,000. That motion failed on a 4-3 vote, with Bredthauer, Lancaster and Peterson voting yes.
Quandt later made a motion to amend the amount cut from the IT budget to $25,000. The amendment was approved on a 5-2 vote, with Bredthauer and Lancaster voting no.
In opposing Hartman’s motion, Bredthauer referenced national news stories where counties had to pay ransom to get their computer systems back up after they were hacked. She said $50,000 could end up costing the county $500,000.
After the cuts were made, the board still needed to cut $253,102. Peterson motioned to transfer this amount from the inheritance fund to keep the budget balanced and not have a levy increase. The board voted 7-0 to approve this motion.
In an interview with The Independent following Thursday’s meeting, Lancaster said using inheritance tax funds to balance the county’s budget is not sustainable.
“We have about $3 million in inheritance now,” she said. “You can see that this is not sustainable. We have serious concerns in Hall County. We were able to maintain the levy and people’s employment for this year.”
Lancaster said despite this year’s budget work being complete, the county board will continue to look for ways to cut and leave Hall County under budget by looking at contracts departments currently have in place.
“We will also be looking at the cost of health insurance,” she said. “That has increased $3 million over about three years. So that is not sustainable, either. We are going to have to look at how health costs can be either contained or how employees will have to share in some of the costs of health insurance.”