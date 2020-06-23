Because of COVID-19, jury selection for Hall County trials is now being done at Central Community College in Grand Island.
District Court trials are proceeding as usual in the courthouse with precautions taken due to the coronavirus.
But jurors were selected in the 500 wing of CCC on June 15. Those jurors are serving in two District Court trials this week.
“We don’t have enough room in the courthouse to social distance 80 people,” said Hall County Jury Commissioner Valorie Bendixen.
Actually, 71 jurors showed up on June 15. But more than 80 are called for some trials.
The first trial using those jurors was conducted on Monday. The second trial of the week will take place Thursday. Both are in the courtroom of District Court Judge Andrew Butler.
During the District Court trials, the jurors are seated in the gallery — where the public normally sits.
The panel normally would sit in the jury box.
In addition, the 12 jurors and two alternates are not taking their breaks in the jury room.
The jury room is not big enough to hold 14 people sitting 6 feet apart, said Bendixen, who is also clerk of the District Court.
Except for bathroom visits, the jurors remain in the courtroom during breaks, when the judge, bailiff, court reporter and parties to the case are excused.
District Court juries also will be selected at CCC July 6, July 13 and Aug. 3. A location hasn’t been determined for selection on July 29, when the CCC facilities won’t be available.
Hall County Court has not yet had jury selection, also known as voir dire, at CCC. But Hall County Court jurors will be chosen at CCC on July 20 if any jury trials are scheduled, said Hall County Clerk Sara Fowler.
Bendixen said at Monday’s District Court trial, nearly all of the jury members, but not all, were wearing masks.
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the courthouse has remained open five days a week.
The number of visitors has been restricted and visitation limited to those who have business in the courthouse.
But the courthouse never closed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.