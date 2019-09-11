Hall County residents will be able to recycle their unused tires at an event this weekend.
The Hall County Highway Department will host a tire cleanup event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Hall County Weed Control building, 2807 W. Second St.
Highway Superintendent Steve Riehle said the event was made possible by an $18,404 grant from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. This is the 12th year the department has hosted the tire cleanup.
Riehle said it first hosted the event in 2006, but did not have it in 2013 or 2018.
He said the NDEE grant funds are used for advertising the event and also cover a portion of the labor costs.
“The intent is to create alternatives for disposing tires, rather than throwing them in the ditches; we want to create a good use for them,” Riehle said. “We want to get them out of people’s backyards, ditches and fields. People can bring in their tires and we will dispose of them at no charge to the individuals.”
Beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, he said, there will be two lines of vehicles running through the weed control building’s parking lot to allow people to unload tires and pile them up. Help may be available to unload the tires if needed, but those dropping off tires should expect to unload the tires themselves.
Riehle said the NDEE grant specifies the Highway Department can only take up to 150 tons, so once they have received approximately that much, the site will be shut down and the event will end.
Any type of tire will be accepted, including car tires, tractor tires, motorcycle tires and bike tires.
Riehle said those who drop off tires should have the rims off of them and they should be clear of mud. There is no limit to how many tires people can bring in to recycle.
Dealers are not allowed to participate.
After Saturday’s event, Riehle said, the Highway Department has received bids from different tire disposal companies that will recycle and reuse the collected tires by grinding them up to use for either asphalt or on playgrounds.
Those seeking more information about the event can call the Hall County Highway Department at (308) 385-5126.
