The case of a Grand Island man wanted by the FBI for the alleged abuse and murder of his girlfriend’s infant child will be featured on an Investigative Discovery television show Wednesday night.
On its show, “In Pursuit with John Walsh,” airing at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Investigation Discovery will feature fugitive Ryan Rivera-Meister. He is wanted in connection with an August 2016 case where he allegedly caused his girlfriend’s 16-month-old baby to die of severe brain injuries.
In January 2017, an arrest warrant was issued for Rivera-Meister, now 23, who was babysitting the boy, according to court records. When he returns to Nebraska, he will be charged with intentionally committing child abuse, resulting in the death of the boy.
Rivera-Meister is reported to have fled to Guatemala. The Hall County Sheriff’s Department said in its Jan. 2 most wanted list that he may have returned to the United States under another identity.
Investigation Discovery is Spectrum channel 59, DirecTV channel 285 and Dish Network channel 192.
