The Hall County Fair is only 19 days away.
The fair this week announced this week that it will proceed as scheduled with “full adherence to all applicable and prevailing COVID-19 protocols.” The fail is set for July 22-26 at Fonner Park.
“Our primary goal is to offer an opportunity for the 4-H exhibitors of Hall County to show their livestock and static exhibits that they have dedicated themselves to since last July,” Hall County Fair Manager Corby Flagle said in a news release.
“We have trimmed and adapted our fair to comply with the evolving health and safety guidance issued by the Nebraska Central District Health Department,” Flagle added. “Plus, our website and official Hall County Fair social media sources will be key in helping us convey important news and events involving the fair.”
No open class, music concerts or entertainment in a large-gathering setting are scheduled to occur.
“The entire Hall County Fair board and all its volunteers are eager to host a fun, wholesome, Nebraska county fair that much of Central Nebraska is just as eager to experience and enjoy for themselves,” the press release says.
Daily video feeds are scheduled to present the animal judging in the Five Points Arena and a portion of the morning 4-H Horse show from the Thompson Arena. Many, but not all, events may be seen both live and archived via Facebook/HallCountyFair and via the Hall County Fair YouTube channel.
For show schedules and current information on all matters pertaining to the Hall County Fair, visit hallcountyfair.com or Facebook/HallCountyFair or Twitter: @hallcountyfair.
