Kenya Nagel draws out her route before competing during the senior reining portion of the 4-H Horse Show on Friday morning in Thompson Arena during the Hall County Fair at Fonner Park in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)

The Hall County Fair, scheduled for July 22 through 26, will proceed while adhering to all prevailing COVID-19 protocols. The fair announced the news in a press release Wednesday morning.

No music concerts or entertainment in a large gathering venue are scheduled to occur at this time.

“Our primary goal is to offer an opportunity for the people of Hall County to show their livestock and static exhibits they have dedicated themselves to since last July,” said Hall County Fair manager Corby Flagle.

“We are prepared to adapt our fair with a number of contingencies to coincide with the evolving health and safety guidance issued by the Nebraska Central District Health Department.”

For information on the Hall County Fair, go to hallcountyfair.com or the Hall County Fair Facebook page.

