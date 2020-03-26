With the coronavirus affecting the state, Hall County officials are encouraging the public to use online services.
Hall County Treasurer Alaina Verplank said she encourages people to go online so they do not have to come into her office.
“I think right now, it would be a great time for people to get online and see how much resources there are online that they can use so they do not have to come in and stand in line like they would normally do,” Verplank said. “It is time-saving because when people process their renewals online, that morning we process it in office and mail it out.”
She said that by visiting dmv.nebraska.gov, people can renew their vehicle registrations, license plates, driver’s licenses and/or CDL licenses.
“If you click on the online services, you can see all the driver’s license services, from renewing to change of address,” Verplank said.
“If you click on the vehicles tab, you can see where you can renew your vehicle or boat. You can apply for specialty plates and there is also a vehicle estimator on there to see how much it will cost you to plate your new vehicle.”
Gov. Pete Ricketts granted a 30-day exemption starting March 1 for renewing expired driver’s licenses and motor vehicle registrations, registering new vehicles and applying for refunds.
Verplank said the website also allows medical offices to fill out forms for handicapped permits. It also allows sellers to report vehicle sales.
Fees of 2.5% are assessed if using a card to make a payment online and $2.95 if paying by electronic check. Verplank said nonprofits needing to file motor vehicle exemptions can do so online. They can also fax or email them.
Verplank encourages people who need to register new vehicles to call the treasurer’s office at (308) 385-5025 to set up an appointment. If an individual needs to come into the treasurer’s office to do business in person, some restrictions are in place.
“If they need to come in, we will ask them the basic COVID-19 questions,” Verplank said. “If they say ‘Yes’ to any of those questions, we deny them the ability to come in. If they say ‘No,’ then we will let them come in.”
With personal property and real estate taxes, she said people can pay them online at hallcounty.ne.gov and can also see how much they owe. If they do not want to pay online, they can mail their paperwork to the treasurer’s office or pay over the phone.
Verplank said the Hall County election commissioner’s office is allowing the treasurer’s office to use its ballot drop box to collect renewals and payments.
“We will be processing all transactions to serve the public to the best of our ability under these circumstances,” she said. “We really do appreciate the public’s understanding in this matter and we will be there to help anyone 100% to the best of our ability.”
Hall County Assessor/Register of Deeds Kristi Wold said people can e-file any deed online at hallcounty.ne.gov or by mail. Homestead exemptions will be accepted via fax, email or mail.
Wold said personal property returns are due by May 1, while homestead exemptions are due by June 30.
“We are still having fairly heavy traffic by the elderly, which makes us nervous for them,” she said. “A lot of people come in for help with filling out their homestead exemptions. We can talk them through that over the phone if needed.”
While no one knows when the pandemic will end, Wold said that people can file property tax protests online beginning in June. They can also download the form online, fill it out and either fax or mail it to her office.
Any individual needing assistance can call the Hall County assessor’s office at (308) 385-5050, or the register of deeds office at (308) 385-5040.
“We would like people to just stay home if they can to be safe,” Wold said. “We do not want anybody getting sick because they came to do something at our office that isn’t due for three months.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.