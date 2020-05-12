Preliminary results:
Summary Results Report 2020 Primary Election - Hall County May 12, 2020 UNOFFICIAL RESULTS Hall County, Nebraska Rep President Vote For 1 TOTAL VOTE % Donald J. Trump 5,665 89.18% Bill Weld 587 9.24% Write-In Totals 100 1.57% Total Votes Cast 6,352 100.00% Contest Totals 6,547 Rep US Senator Vote For 1 TOTAL VOTE % Ben Sasse 4,963 73.73% Matt Innis 1,751 26.01% Write-In Totals 17 0.25% Total Votes Cast 6,731 100.00% Contest Totals 6,869 Rep Congress Dist 3 Vote For 1 TOTAL VOTE % Larry Lee Scott Bolinger 196 2.98% Adrian Smith 5,235 79.62% William Elfgren 215 3.27% Justin Moran 353 5.37% Arron Kowalski 550 8.36% Write-In Totals 26 0.40% Total Votes Cast 6,575 100.00% Contest Totals 6,869 Rep Hall Co Commissioner Dist 2 Vote For 1 TOTAL VOTE % Karen Bredthauer 1,098 61.89% Todd D. Morgan 674 37.99% Write-In Totals 2 0.11% Total Votes Cast 1,774 100.00% Contest Totals 1,844 Dem President Vote For 1 TOTAL VOTE % Joe Biden 2,468 77.66% Tulsi Gabbard 109 3.43% Bernie Sanders 322 10.13% Elizabeth Warren 174 5.48% Write-In Totals 105 3.30% Total Votes Cast 3,178 100.00% Contest Totals 3,295 Election Summary - 05/12/2020 08:08:07 PM 2 of 5 Report generated with Electionware Copyright 2007-2019 Summary Results Report 2020 Primary Election - Hall County May 12, 2020 UNOFFICIAL RESULTS Hall County, Nebraska Dem US Senator Vote For 1 TOTAL VOTE % Dennis Frank Macek 95 3.36% Chris Janicek 812 28.69% Larry Marvin 165 5.83% Angie Philips 591 20.88% Alisha Shelton 598 21.13% Daniel M. Wik 199 7.03% Andy Stock 330 11.66% Write-In Totals 40 1.41% Total Votes Cast 2,830 100.00% Contest Totals 3,295 Dem Congress Dist 3 Vote For 1 TOTAL VOTE % Mark Elworth Jr. 2,622 97.76% Write-In Totals 60 2.24% Total Votes Cast 2,682 100.00% Contest Totals 3,295 Lib President Vote For 1 TOTAL VOTE % Max Abramson 1 1.96% Dan Behrman 3 5.88% Lincoln Chafee 1 1.96% Jacob Hornberger 8
15.69%
Jo Jorgensen 9 17.65% Adam Kokesh 6 11.76% Write-In Totals 23 45.10% Total Votes Cast 51 100.00% Contest Totals 61 Lib US Senator Vote For 1 TOTAL VOTE % Gene Siadek 41 77.36% Write-In Totals 12 22.64% Total Votes Cast 53 100.00% Contest Totals 61 Lib Congress Dist 3 Vote For 1 TOTAL VOTE % Dustin C. Hobbs 43 82.69% Write-In Totals 9 17.31% Total Votes Cast 52 100.00% Contest Totals 61 Election Summary - 05/12/2020 08:08:07 PM 3 of 5 Report generated with Electionware Copyright 2007-2019 Summary Results Report 2020 Primary Election - Hall County May 12, 2020 UNOFFICIAL RESULTS Hall County, Nebraska Legislature Dist 33 Vote For 1 TOTAL VOTE % Steve Halloran 1,039 97.74% Write-In Totals 24 2.26% Total Votes Cast 1,063 100.00% Contest Totals 1,318 Legislature Dist 35 Vote For 1 TOTAL VOTE % Dan Quick 3,518 64.00% Raymond M. Aguilar 1,964 35.73% Write-In Totals 15 0.27% Total Votes Cast 5,497 100.00% Contest Totals 5,629 GI City Council Ward One Vote For 1 TOTAL VOTE % Patrick Birkel 171 7.42% Jack Sheard 812 35.23% Michelle Fitzke 1,027 44.56% Alan Pickrel 282 12.23% Write-In Totals 13 0.56% Total Votes Cast 2,305 100.00% Contest Totals 2,570 GIPS Board of Ed Ward A Vote For 1 TOTAL VOTE % Terry A. Brown 1,550 39.26% Kelly Markham 588 14.89% Randy Stueven 764 19.35% Lindsey Jurgens 1,032 26.14% Write-In Totals 14 0.35% Total Votes Cast 3,948 100.00% Contest Totals 4,515 Election Summary - 05/12/2020 08:08:07 PM 4 of 5 Report generated with Electionware Copyright 2007-2019 Summary Results Report 2020 Primary Election - Hall County May 12, 2020 UNOFFICIAL RESULTS Hall County, Nebraska Wood River Board of Ed Vote For 3 TOTAL VOTE % Anne Bohan Woitaszewski 221 13.18% Craig C. Huxtable 313 18.66% Dylan Gill 248 14.79% Mark Codner 173 10.32% Kyle Allan 124 7.39% Kris Price 47 2.80% Jodi L. Rauert 354 21.11% Kipp A. English 190 11.33% Write-In Totals 7 0.42% Total Votes Cast 1,677 100.00% Contest Totals 1,890
PHOTOS: Nebraska Primary
051320_PrimaryElection002_bjs.JPG
Nebraska National Guard member Aaron Sheltrown sanitizes a ballot box after it was used by a voter at the Fonner Park Cafe polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection003_bjs.JPG
Safety information and facemasks are available to voters as they check in at the First Christian Church polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection004_bjs.JPG
Wearing a filtered facemask, Gene Carlson casts his vote at the First Christian Church polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection005_bjs.JPG
Poll worker Lindsay Stryker wears a mask as she helps check in voters at the First Christian Church polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection006_bjs.JPG
Jeffrey Dondlinger casts his vote at the First Christian Church polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection007_bjs.JPG
Facemasks are available for voters if needed with blue squares marking six feet of separation (at right) at the First Christian Church polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection009_bjs.JPG
Nebraska National Guard member Samuel Sheltrown sanitizes the entrance after each voter leaves at the Fonner Park Cafe polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection008_bjs.JPG
Brenda Meyer casts her vote in solitude at the Fonner Park Cafe polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection010_bjs.JPG
Voter Brian Quandt (left) receives his ballot from poll workers (from right) Jessica Pan and Christy Horky in the Central Nebraska Regional Airport Administration Building polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection011_bjs.JPG
"I Voted" stickers are ready for voters at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport Administration Building polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection012_bjs.JPG
With the American flag behind him, Matt Oliver casts his vote at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport Administration Building polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection013_bjs.JPG
Poll worker Grant Kohles (left) takes a completed ballot from a voter at the First Christian Church poling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection014_bjs.JPG
Poll worker Grant Kohles (left) hands an "I Voted" sticker to a voter at the First Christian Church poling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection015_bjs.JPG
Wearing protective gloves, poll worker Fran Johnson checks in a voter at the Fonner Park Cafe polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection016_bjs.JPG
Blue squares mark safe separation for voters at the First Christian Church polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection001_bjs.JPG
As a horse and rider move past in the background, Robert Puhalla casts his vote in the Fonner Park Cafe polling site as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
A voter fills out a ballot at the polling place at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Lincoln, Neb.
Gwyneth Roberts
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
In this April 14, 2020 photo, disinfecting wipes stand at the ready at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread.
Nati Harnik
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
In this April 14, 2020 photo, Pam Fleming and fellow workers stuff ballots and instructions into mail-in envelopes at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread. Republican leaders have encouraged people to request absentee ballots but say polling places will be open.
Nati Harnik
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
Masks and hand sanitizer greet voters at the polling place at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Lincoln, Neb.
Gwyneth Roberts
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
In this April 14, 2020 photo, Nadette Cheney picks up a box of printed ballots as others work on preparing mail-in ballots at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread.
Nati Harnik
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
In this April 14, 2020 photo, Pam Fleming and fellow workers stuff ballots and instructions into mail-in envelopes at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread.
Nati Harnik
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
In this April 14, 2020 photo, mail-in ballots ready to be mailed are seen at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread. Republican leaders have encouraged people to request absentee ballots but say polling places will be open.
Nati Harnik
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
In this April 14, 2020 photo, Pam Fleming and fellow workers stuff ballots and instructions into mail-in envelopes at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread. Republican leaders have encouraged people to request absentee ballots but say polling places will be open.
Nati Harnik
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
In this April 14, 2020 photo, disinfecting wipes stand at the ready at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread.
Nati Harnik
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
In this April 14, 2020 photo, mail-in ballots ready to be mailed are seen at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread. Republican leaders have encouraged people to request absentee ballots but say polling places will be open.
Nati Harnik
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
Election worker Joseph Collins waits for voters during the Nebraska primary, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Omaha, Neb.
Z LONG
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
Election worker Joseph Collins waits for voters during the Nebraska primary, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Omaha, Neb.
Z LONG
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
In this April 14, 2020 photo, Pam Fleming and fellow workers stuff ballots and instructions into mail-in envelopes at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread.
Nati Harnik
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
In this April 14, 2020 photo, Nadette Cheney picks up a box of printed ballots as others work on preparing mail-in ballots at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread.
Nati Harnik
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
Election worker Sharon Beverly waits for voters during the Nebraska primary Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. Precinct sites had social distancing measures in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Z LONG
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
A voter fills out a ballot at the polling place at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Lincoln, Neb.
Gwyneth Roberts
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
Election worker Sharon Beverly waits for voters during the Nebraska primary Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. Precinct sites had social distancing measures in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Z LONG
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
Masks and hand sanitizer greet voters at the polling place at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Lincoln, Neb.
Gwyneth Roberts
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
In this April 14, 2020 photo, Nadette Cheney wheels in boxes of printed ballots into the storage room of the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb., where voting tables, ballot boxes and supplies are stored. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread. Republican leaders have encouraged people to request absentee ballots but say polling places will be open.
Nati Harnik
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
In this April 14, 2020 photo, Nadette Cheney wheels in boxes of printed ballots into the storage room of the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb., where voting tables, ballot boxes and supplies are stored. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread. Republican leaders have encouraged people to request absentee ballots but say polling places will be open.
Nati Harnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.