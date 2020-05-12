051320_PrimaryElection004_bjs.JPG

Wearing a filtered facemask, Gene Carlson casts his vote at the First Christian Church polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)

 Barrett Stinson

Preliminary results:

 

Summary Results Report

2020 Primary Election - Hall County

May 12, 2020

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

Hall County, Nebraska

Rep President

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Donald J. Trump

5,665

89.18%

Bill Weld

587

9.24%

Write-In Totals

100

1.57%

Total Votes Cast

6,352

100.00%

Contest Totals

6,547

Rep US Senator

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Ben Sasse

4,963

73.73%

Matt Innis

1,751

26.01%

Write-In Totals

17

0.25%

Total Votes Cast

6,731

100.00%

Contest Totals

6,869

Rep Congress Dist 3

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Larry Lee Scott Bolinger

196

2.98%

Adrian Smith

5,235

79.62%

William Elfgren

215

3.27%

Justin Moran

353

5.37%

Arron Kowalski

550

8.36%

Write-In Totals

26

0.40%

Total Votes Cast

6,575

100.00%

Contest Totals

6,869

Rep Hall Co Commissioner Dist 2

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Karen Bredthauer

1,098

61.89%

Todd D. Morgan

674

37.99%

Write-In Totals

2

0.11%

Total Votes Cast

1,774

100.00%

Contest Totals

1,844

Dem President

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Joe Biden

2,468

77.66%

Tulsi Gabbard

109

3.43%

Bernie Sanders

322

10.13%

Elizabeth Warren

174

5.48%

Write-In Totals

105

3.30%

Total Votes Cast

3,178

100.00%

Contest Totals

3,295

Dem US Senator

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Dennis Frank Macek

95

3.36%

Chris Janicek

812

28.69%

Larry Marvin

165

5.83%

Angie Philips

591

20.88%

Alisha Shelton

598

21.13%

Daniel M. Wik

199

7.03%

Andy Stock

330

11.66%

Write-In Totals

40

1.41%

Total Votes Cast

2,830

100.00%

Contest Totals

3,295

Dem Congress Dist 3

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Mark Elworth Jr.

2,622

97.76%

Write-In Totals

60

2.24%

Total Votes Cast

2,682

100.00%

Contest Totals

3,295

Lib President

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Max Abramson

1

1.96%

Dan Behrman

3

5.88%

Lincoln Chafee

1

1.96%

Jacob Hornberger

8

15.69%

Jo Jorgensen

9

17.65%

Adam Kokesh

6

11.76%

Write-In Totals

23

45.10%

Total Votes Cast

51

100.00%

Contest Totals

61

Lib US Senator

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Gene Siadek

41

77.36%

Write-In Totals

12

22.64%

Total Votes Cast

53

100.00%

Contest Totals

61

Lib Congress Dist 3

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Dustin C. Hobbs

43

82.69%

Write-In Totals

9

17.31%

Total Votes Cast

52

100.00%

Contest Totals

61

Legislature Dist 33

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Steve Halloran

1,039

97.74%

Write-In Totals

24

2.26%

Total Votes Cast

1,063

100.00%

Contest Totals

1,318

Legislature Dist 35

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Dan Quick

3,518

64.00%

Raymond M. Aguilar

1,964

35.73%

Write-In Totals

15

0.27%

Total Votes Cast

5,497

100.00%

Contest Totals

5,629

GI City Council Ward One

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Patrick Birkel

171

7.42%

Jack Sheard

812

35.23%

Michelle Fitzke

1,027

44.56%

Alan Pickrel

282

12.23%

Write-In Totals

13

0.56%

Total Votes Cast

2,305

100.00%

Contest Totals

2,570

GIPS Board of Ed Ward A

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Terry A. Brown

1,550

39.26%

Kelly Markham

588

14.89%

Randy Stueven

764

19.35%

Lindsey Jurgens

1,032

26.14%

Write-In Totals

14

0.35%

Total Votes Cast

3,948

100.00%

Contest Totals

4,515

Wood River Board of Ed

Vote For 3

TOTAL

VOTE %

Anne Bohan Woitaszewski

221

13.18%

Craig C. Huxtable

313

18.66%

Dylan Gill

248

14.79%

Mark Codner

173

10.32%

Kyle Allan

124

7.39%

Kris Price

47

2.80%

Jodi L. Rauert

354

21.11%

Kipp A. English

190

11.33%

Write-In Totals

7

0.42%

Total Votes Cast

1,677

100.00%

Contest Totals

1,890

 

PHOTOS: Nebraska Primary

 

