Final results:
Summary Results Report
2020 Primary Election - Hall County
May 12, 2020
UNOFFICIAL FINAL RESULTS
Hall County, Nebraska
Rep President
Vote For 1
TOTAL
VOTE %
Donald J. Trump
6,922
90.20%
Bill Weld
645
8.40%
Write-In Totals
107
1.39%
Total Votes Cast
7,674
100.00%
Contest Totals
7,882
Rep US Senator
Vote For 1
TOTAL
VOTE %
Ben Sasse
5,825
72.17%
Matt Innis
2,224
27.56%
Write-In Totals
22
0.27%
Total Votes Cast
8,071
100.00%
Contest Totals
8,229
Rep Congress Dist 3
Vote For 1
TOTAL
VOTE %
Larry Lee Scott Bolinger
233
2.96%
Adrian Smith
6,161
78.38%
William Elfgren
259
3.30%
Justin Moran
431
5.48%
Arron Kowalski
743
9.45%
Write-In Totals
33
0.42%
Total Votes Cast
7,860
100.00%
Contest Totals
8,229
Rep Hall Co Commissioner Dist 2
Vote For 1
TOTAL
VOTE %
Karen Bredthauer
1,301
61.86%
Todd D. Morgan
797
37.90%
Write-In Totals
5
0.24%
Total Votes Cast
2,103
100.00%
Contest Totals
2,188
Dem President
Vote For 1
TOTAL
VOTE %
Joe Biden
2,633
75.47%
Tulsi Gabbard
116
3.32%
Bernie Sanders
418
11.98%
Elizabeth Warren
196
5.62%
Write-In Totals
126
3.61%
Total Votes Cast
3,489
100.00%
Contest Totals
3,631
Summary Results Report
2020 Primary Election - Hall County
May 12, 2020
UNOFFICIAL FINAL RESULTS
Hall County, Nebraska
Dem US Senator
Vote For 1
TOTAL
VOTE %
Dennis Frank Macek
112
3.58%
Chris Janicek
892
28.51%
Larry Marvin
186
5.94%
Angie Philips
664
21.22%
Alisha Shelton
652
20.84%
Daniel M. Wik
221
7.06%
Andy Stock
353
11.28%
Write-In Totals
49
1.57%
Total Votes Cast
3,129
100.00%
Contest Totals
3,631
Dem Congress Dist 3
Vote For 1
TOTAL
VOTE %
Mark Elworth Jr.
2,892
97.47%
Write-In Totals
75
2.53%
Total Votes Cast
2,967
100.00%
Contest Totals
3,631
Lib President
Vote For 1
TOTAL
VOTE %
Max Abramson
4
5.80%
Dan Behrman
4
5.80%
Lincoln Chafee
3
4.35%
Jacob Hornberger
8
11.59%
Jo Jorgensen
10
14.49%
Adam Kokesh
11
15.94%
Write-In Totals
29
42.03%
Total Votes Cast
69
100.00%
Contest Totals
82
Lib US Senator
Vote For 1
TOTAL
VOTE %
Gene Siadek
59
81.94%
Write-In Totals
13
18.06%
Total Votes Cast
72
100.00%
Contest Totals
82
Lib Congress Dist 3
Vote For 1
TOTAL
VOTE %
Dustin C. Hobbs
60
84.51%
Write-In Totals
11
15.49%
Total Votes Cast
71
100.00%
Contest Totals
82
Summary Results Report
2020 Primary Election - Hall County
May 12, 2020
UNOFFICIAL FINAL RESULTS
Hall County, Nebraska
Legislature Dist 33
Vote For 1
TOTAL
VOTE %
Steve Halloran
1,242
97.87%
Write-In Totals
27
2.13%
Total Votes Cast
1,269
100.00%
Contest Totals
1,598
Legislature Dist 35
Vote For 1
TOTAL
VOTE %
Dan Quick
3,995
62.31%
Raymond M. Aguilar
2,391
37.30%
Write-In Totals
25
0.39%
Total Votes Cast
6,411
100.00%
Contest Totals
6,566
GI City Council Ward One
Vote For 1
TOTAL
VOTE %
Patrick Birkel
194
7.25%
Jack Sheard
941
35.16%
Michelle Fitzke
1,187
44.36%
Alan Pickrel
335
12.52%
Write-In Totals
19
0.71%
Total Votes Cast
2,676
100.00%
Contest Totals
2,992
GIPS Board of Ed Ward A
Vote For 1
TOTAL
VOTE %
Terry A. Brown
1,778
38.84%
Kelly Markham
682
14.90%
Randy Stueven
884
19.31%
Lindsey Jurgens
1,215
26.54%
Write-In Totals
19
0.42%
Total Votes Cast
4,578
100.00%
Contest Totals
5,243
Summary Results Report
2020 Primary Election - Hall County
May 12, 2020
UNOFFICIAL FINAL RESULTS
Hall County, Nebraska
Wood River Board of Ed
Vote For 3
TOTAL
VOTE %
Anne Bohan Woitaszewski
252
12.41%
Craig C. Huxtable
368
18.13%
Dylan Gill
290
14.29%
Mark Codner
223
10.99%
Kyle Allan
162
7.98%
Kris Price
66
3.25%
Jodi L. Rauert
422
20.79%
Kipp A. English
239
11.77%
Write-In Totals
8
0.39%
Total Votes Cast
2,030
100.00%
Contest Totals
2,337
