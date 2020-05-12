051320_PrimaryElection004_bjs.JPG

Wearing a filtered facemask, Gene Carlson casts his vote at the First Christian Church polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)

 Barrett Stinson

Final results:

Summary Results Report

2020 Primary Election - Hall County

May 12, 2020

UNOFFICIAL FINAL RESULTS

Hall County, Nebraska

Rep President

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Donald J. Trump

6,922

90.20%

Bill Weld

645

8.40%

Write-In Totals

107

1.39%

Total Votes Cast

7,674

100.00%

Contest Totals

7,882

Rep US Senator

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Ben Sasse

5,825

72.17%

Matt Innis

2,224

27.56%

Write-In Totals

22

0.27%

Total Votes Cast

8,071

100.00%

Contest Totals

8,229

Rep Congress Dist 3

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Larry Lee Scott Bolinger

233

2.96%

Adrian Smith

6,161

78.38%

William Elfgren

259

3.30%

Justin Moran

431

5.48%

Arron Kowalski

743

9.45%

Write-In Totals

33

0.42%

Total Votes Cast

7,860

100.00%

Contest Totals

8,229

Rep Hall Co Commissioner Dist 2

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Karen Bredthauer

1,301

61.86%

Todd D. Morgan

797

37.90%

Write-In Totals

5

0.24%

Total Votes Cast

2,103

100.00%

Contest Totals

2,188

Dem President

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Joe Biden

2,633

75.47%

Tulsi Gabbard

116

3.32%

Bernie Sanders

418

11.98%

Elizabeth Warren

196

5.62%

Write-In Totals

126

3.61%

Total Votes Cast

3,489

100.00%

Contest Totals

3,631

Election Summary - 05/12/2020 09:49:42 PM

2

 of 5

Report generated with Electionware Copyright 2007-2019

 

 

Summary Results Report

2020 Primary Election - Hall County

May 12, 2020

UNOFFICIAL FINAL RESULTS

Hall County, Nebraska

Dem US Senator

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Dennis Frank Macek

112

3.58%

Chris Janicek

892

28.51%

Larry Marvin

186

5.94%

Angie Philips

664

21.22%

Alisha Shelton

652

20.84%

Daniel M. Wik

221

7.06%

Andy Stock

353

11.28%

Write-In Totals

49

1.57%

Total Votes Cast

3,129

100.00%

Contest Totals

3,631

Dem Congress Dist 3

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Mark Elworth Jr.

2,892

97.47%

Write-In Totals

75

2.53%

Total Votes Cast

2,967

100.00%

Contest Totals

3,631

Lib President

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Max Abramson

4

5.80%

Dan Behrman

4

5.80%

Lincoln Chafee

3

4.35%

Jacob Hornberger

8

11.59%

Jo Jorgensen

10

14.49%

Adam Kokesh

11

15.94%

Write-In Totals

29

42.03%

Total Votes Cast

69

100.00%

Contest Totals

82

Lib US Senator

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Gene Siadek

59

81.94%

Write-In Totals

13

18.06%

Total Votes Cast

72

100.00%

Contest Totals

82

Lib Congress Dist 3

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Dustin C. Hobbs

60

84.51%

Write-In Totals

11

15.49%

Total Votes Cast

71

100.00%

Contest Totals

82

Election Summary - 05/12/2020 09:49:42 PM

3

 of 5

Report generated with Electionware Copyright 2007-2019

 

 

Summary Results Report

2020 Primary Election - Hall County

May 12, 2020

UNOFFICIAL FINAL RESULTS

Hall County, Nebraska

Legislature Dist 33

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Steve Halloran

1,242

97.87%

Write-In Totals

27

2.13%

Total Votes Cast

1,269

100.00%

Contest Totals

1,598

Legislature Dist 35

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Dan Quick

3,995

62.31%

Raymond M. Aguilar

2,391

37.30%

Write-In Totals

25

0.39%

Total Votes Cast

6,411

100.00%

Contest Totals

6,566

GI City Council Ward One

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Patrick Birkel

194

7.25%

Jack Sheard

941

35.16%

Michelle Fitzke

1,187

44.36%

Alan Pickrel

335

12.52%

Write-In Totals

19

0.71%

Total Votes Cast

2,676

100.00%

Contest Totals

2,992

GIPS Board of Ed Ward A

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Terry A. Brown

1,778

38.84%

Kelly Markham

682

14.90%

Randy Stueven

884

19.31%

Lindsey Jurgens

1,215

26.54%

Write-In Totals

19

0.42%

Total Votes Cast

4,578

100.00%

Contest Totals

5,243

Election Summary - 05/12/2020 09:49:42 PM

4

 of 5

Report generated with Electionware Copyright 2007-2019

 

 

Summary Results Report

2020 Primary Election - Hall County

May 12, 2020

UNOFFICIAL FINAL RESULTS

Hall County, Nebraska

Wood River Board of Ed

Vote For 3

TOTAL

VOTE %

Anne Bohan Woitaszewski

252

12.41%

Craig C. Huxtable

368

18.13%

Dylan Gill

290

14.29%

Mark Codner

223

10.99%

Kyle Allan

162

7.98%

Kris Price

66

3.25%

Jodi L. Rauert

422

20.79%

Kipp A. English

239

11.77%

Write-In Totals

8

0.39%

Total Votes Cast

2,030

100.00%

Contest Totals

2,337

 		 
  

PHOTOS: Nebraska Primary

Summary Results Report

2020 Primary Election - Hall County

May 12, 2020

UNOFFICIAL FINAL RESULTS

Hall County, Nebraska

Rep President

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Donald J. Trump

6,922

90.20%

Bill Weld

645

8.40%

Write-In Totals

107

1.39%

Total Votes Cast

7,674

100.00%

Contest Totals

7,882

Rep US Senator

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Ben Sasse

5,825

72.17%

Matt Innis

2,224

27.56%

Write-In Totals

22

0.27%

Total Votes Cast

8,071

100.00%

Contest Totals

8,229

Rep Congress Dist 3

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Larry Lee Scott Bolinger

233

2.96%

Adrian Smith

6,161

78.38%

William Elfgren

259

3.30%

Justin Moran

431

5.48%

Arron Kowalski

743

9.45%

Write-In Totals

33

0.42%

Total Votes Cast

7,860

100.00%

Contest Totals

8,229

Rep Hall Co Commissioner Dist 2

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Karen Bredthauer

1,301

61.86%

Todd D. Morgan

797

37.90%

Write-In Totals

5

0.24%

Total Votes Cast

2,103

100.00%

Contest Totals

2,188

Dem President

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Joe Biden

2,633

75.47%

Tulsi Gabbard

116

3.32%

Bernie Sanders

418

11.98%

Elizabeth Warren

196

5.62%

Write-In Totals

126

3.61%

Total Votes Cast

3,489

100.00%

Contest Totals

3,631

Election Summary - 05/12/2020 09:49:42 PM

2

 of 5

Report generated with Electionware Copyright 2007-2019

 

 

Summary Results Report

2020 Primary Election - Hall County

May 12, 2020

UNOFFICIAL FINAL RESULTS

Hall County, Nebraska

Dem US Senator

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Dennis Frank Macek

112

3.58%

Chris Janicek

892

28.51%

Larry Marvin

186

5.94%

Angie Philips

664

21.22%

Alisha Shelton

652

20.84%

Daniel M. Wik

221

7.06%

Andy Stock

353

11.28%

Write-In Totals

49

1.57%

Total Votes Cast

3,129

100.00%

Contest Totals

3,631

Dem Congress Dist 3

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Mark Elworth Jr.

2,892

97.47%

Write-In Totals

75

2.53%

Total Votes Cast

2,967

100.00%

Contest Totals

3,631

Lib President

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Max Abramson

4

5.80%

Dan Behrman

4

5.80%

Lincoln Chafee

3

4.35%

Jacob Hornberger

8

11.59%

Jo Jorgensen

10

14.49%

Adam Kokesh

11

15.94%

Write-In Totals

29

42.03%

Total Votes Cast

69

100.00%

Contest Totals

82

Lib US Senator

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Gene Siadek

59

81.94%

Write-In Totals

13

18.06%

Total Votes Cast

72

100.00%

Contest Totals

82

Lib Congress Dist 3

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Dustin C. Hobbs

60

84.51%

Write-In Totals

11

15.49%

Total Votes Cast

71

100.00%

Contest Totals

82

Election Summary - 05/12/2020 09:49:42 PM

3

 of 5

Report generated with Electionware Copyright 2007-2019

 

 

Summary Results Report

2020 Primary Election - Hall County

May 12, 2020

UNOFFICIAL FINAL RESULTS

Hall County, Nebraska

Legislature Dist 33

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Steve Halloran

1,242

97.87%

Write-In Totals

27

2.13%

Total Votes Cast

1,269

100.00%

Contest Totals

1,598

Legislature Dist 35

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Dan Quick

3,995

62.31%

Raymond M. Aguilar

2,391

37.30%

Write-In Totals

25

0.39%

Total Votes Cast

6,411

100.00%

Contest Totals

6,566

GI City Council Ward One

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Patrick Birkel

194

7.25%

Jack Sheard

941

35.16%

Michelle Fitzke

1,187

44.36%

Alan Pickrel

335

12.52%

Write-In Totals

19

0.71%

Total Votes Cast

2,676

100.00%

Contest Totals

2,992

GIPS Board of Ed Ward A

Vote For 1

TOTAL

VOTE %

Terry A. Brown

1,778

38.84%

Kelly Markham

682

14.90%

Randy Stueven

884

19.31%

Lindsey Jurgens

1,215

26.54%

Write-In Totals

19

0.42%

Total Votes Cast

4,578

100.00%

Contest Totals

5,243

Election Summary - 05/12/2020 09:49:42 PM

4

 of 5

Report generated with Electionware Copyright 2007-2019

 

 

Summary Results Report

2020 Primary Election - Hall County

May 12, 2020

UNOFFICIAL FINAL RESULTS

Hall County, Nebraska

Wood River Board of Ed

Vote For 3

TOTAL

VOTE %

Anne Bohan Woitaszewski

252

12.41%

Craig C. Huxtable

368

18.13%

Dylan Gill

290

14.29%

Mark Codner

223

10.99%

Kyle Allan

162

7.98%

Kris Price

66

3.25%

Jodi L. Rauert

422

20.79%

Kipp A. English

239

11.77%

Write-In Totals

8

0.39%

Total Votes Cast

2,030

100.00%

Contest Totals

2,337

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments