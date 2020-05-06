With the primary election set for Tuesday, Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet said her office is prepared.
While attendance is expected to be light, considering that a record number of early ballots were issued due to the coronavirus pandemic, Overstreet said Hall County polling sites will be manned by “pretty close to 100” poll workers.
“It is a little less than what we had originally,” she said. “I am OK with that because I am not going to staff up to the full number because we have had a lot of people get mailed ballots and a lot of our polling sites are already showing about 35% attendance through the early ballot process. So I do not want people sitting there being completely bored.”
Overstreet said 90 of her original 127 poll workers are in the high-risk category for COVID-19, and close to 65 of them quit or sat out working the polls. This led her to tell the Hall County Board of Commissioners on March 31 that she, at the time, did not have enough poll workers.
However, as of Tuesday afternoon, she said her office is “in pretty good shape.”
“We have gotten people to step up and back-fill those positions,” Overstreet said. “When the state did its mail-out campaign with a flyer people could fill out their interests, we had a number of people respond to that and we actually have people on our standby list now. I talked with a lot of people who would even be ready to go at 7 a.m. Election Day morning.”
She said each poll worker will be provided four masks. Gloves, hand sanitizer and a hospital-grade disinfectant will be at the polling sites so poll workers can wipe down tables, door handles, polling booths and other touch points.
Face shields will also be provided for the workers — particularly those without glasses or something that covers their eyes.
Overstreet said masks will be available for voters to wear if they choose. Hand sanitizer will also be provided.
Voters will receive new black pens to sign in, vote with and leave with, she said.
While crowds are not expected to be an issue Tuesday, Overstreet said that per Gov. Pete Ricketts’ executive order, polling sites are exempt from the 10-person gathering rule.
She said no polling sites will be consolidated because more voters chose to cast early ballots.
“All of the regular polling sites are scheduled to be open,” Overstreet said. “The reason we want to have them open is for consistency between the primary and the general election. People get to know their polling site and when you move it, you see a decrease in turnout. So we do not want to be making changes that are not absolutely 100% necessary.”
However, she said the Golden Towers site has been moved to First Christian Church, 2400 W. 14th St.
Overstreet said the move was necessary because of the COVID-19 cases there and the administration did not want to add to the existing congestion.
In addition, she said, parking has always been a problem at Golden Towers due to the number of people who live there. The move to First Christian Church should alleviate that.
Overstreet said, due to state statutes, the deadline to request an early ballot was 6 p.m. May 1. She reminded those who have not received their ballots that it takes four to five days to get mailed.
If those who requested early ballots do not have them by Monday evening, she said they should plan on voting at the polling site Tuesday.
Overstreet said her office is able to take a few appointments for those with disabilities or a medical need to vote there. However, the office can only accommodate a few people, so she is relying on those who did not receive or request an early ballot to vote at the polling sites.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.