The Hall County Sheriff’s Department was recently awarded grant funds to participate in the “Click It or Ticket” mobilization effort through the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.
Four deputies worked 41 hours of selective enforcement between Nov. 27 and Sunday, resulting in 36 traffic contacts, seven citations and three citations for drivers having no operator’s license.
“The winter weather was a factor that limited traffic contacts but the increased law enforcement presence was extremely beneficial to help slow down traffic, assist stranded motorists and handle crashes,” said the Sheriff’s Department. “Also with the conditions we noticed an increased use of seat belts, resulting in no citations issued for violations.”
