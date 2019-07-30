Every Hall County department is required to reduce its budget to balance the county’s budget this year.
As the Board of Supervisors began its budget process Tuesday, the departments were told this was necessary as it needs to cut $3.4 million from the overall proposed 2019-20 fiscal budget to have the levy remain the same as the previous year.
Brad Fegley, an accountant with Lutz who assists Hall County with its budget, said that assuming Hall County’s total property tax valuation remains the same as the 2018-19 fiscal budget and no cuts are made by the board, the county levy would increase six cents from 39 cents in the 2018-19 budget, to 45 cents in the proposed 2019-20 budget.
Supervisor Gary Quandt said none of the supervisors want to raise the property tax rate if they can manage it. However, Fegley said, if valuations do not go up, the board will have to make some cuts to keep the 2019-20 levy the same as the previous year.
When it comes to cutting department’s budgets, Fegley said the board needed to look at staffing. He said that if a county employee retires, the board and department heads need to consider whether it is worth the cost to replace that employee.
“I think you have to look at those things because personnel are your highest cost,” Fegley said. “Health insurance alone, from 2015 to this year’s budget, has gone up almost $3 million. I want you to focus in on lower budgeting and what was spent, especially in offices that have continuing expenses.”
After Hall County Treasurer Alaina Verplank presented her budget, the board voted 7-0 to have her cut a full-time equivalent position in half. She said the position is currently vacant. With the cut, the treasurer's budget would be cut $27,939.
During Tuesday’s budget meeting, Fegley also went over the cash balances for the proposed 2019-20 budget. He highlighted the general fund.
The budgeted, estimated cash balance for the general fund in the proposed 2019-20 fiscal budget is $7.5 million. In comparison, the adopted 2018-19 budget budgeted a cash balance of $7 million for the general fund, but the actual cash balance for the 2018-19 fiscal year was $9.24 million.
“This year, we are at (a cash balance) of $9.24 million, so we have already fallen on our cash and what we want to do is raise our cash reserve from $7 million to $7.5 million,” Fegley said.
Fegley also discussed Hall County’s expenditures in the proposed 2019-20 budget. He said one thing he has struggled with is the fact the county budgeted $31.93 million in the 2018-19 budget, but only spent $29.67 million.
“I am not proposing that they (departments) spend more so that it comes down to a zero effect,” Fegley said. “What I am saying is that there are times where we are not spending all of the budget, so do we need to have that much in there? That is something I think we need to address this year that we have not pushed that hard in prior years. I think we need to push it pretty hard this year.”
Also Tuesday, the Hall County board:
— נVoted 4-3, with Supervisors Dick Hartman, Butch Hurst and Jane Richardson voting no, to cut $2,000 from the public defender’s budget. The three supervisors said they favored cutting the budget by a percentage, rather than a specific dollar amount.
— נVoted 7-0 to use $64,000 from a surplus sale toward the operating expenses of the Hall County Weed Control.
— נVoted 6-1 to cut the building inspector’s budget by $750. Hartman voted no.