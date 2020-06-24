Property tax exemptions for some community organizations were discussed at the Hall County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.
During the Board of Equalization meeting the board discussed 29 property tax exemptions, which the board previously had approved but were denied by state tax officials.
Hall County Assessor Kristi Wold said the high number of denials, many of which occurred against organizations that received an exemption in the past, occurred because 2020 was a long-form year.
While operating in a long-form year, the state requires more information about the operation of the organizations and the reason each should be granted tax-exempt status.
The applications denied included the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, the Grand Theatre Foundation, United Veterans Club and Wood River Vision 20/20.
Wold said the state instructed her to deny all of the exemption applications; however, she asked for and was given permission to allow each organization to reapply.
The most common reasons for a denial at the state level were for improper classification on the form or a lack of information provided by the organization.
Wold sent a letter to each of the applicants that had been denied and presented the revised applications to the board for approval.
The board fully or partially approved 20 of the applications and elected to give the nine other applicants until the June 30 deadline to reapply.
Partially approved exemptions are the result of profitable portions of a parcel or vacant parcels that are not eligible for property tax exemption.
In other business, residents of Amick Acres and Public Works Director Steve Riehle spoke to the board regarding the ongoing flood control project at the subdivision.
Riehle reported the project is near completion and requested board approval to provide dirt to the Amick Acres Homeowners Association for the grading of berms constructed within the subdivision.
Members of the county board raised a number of concerns with Riehle that centered on the potential liability involved with the use of county equipment to deliver the dirt on private property.
However, once it was determined by John Amick that responsibility for damages caused during the delivery of the dirt would not fall on the county, the board approved the request.
To date, the Amick Acres project has cost $113,000. Riehle estimated the final cost of the project would be between $149,000 and $150,000.
During the county board meeting, which was the first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began, commissioners discussed the effect of recent property valuation increases. District 6 Commissioner Gary Quandt made a motion to have the board write and sign a letter asking state officials to consider allowing a phased implementation of the increased property taxes for all tax increases greater than 15%.
After amending the motion to greater than 20%, the board approved the motion by a vote of 6 to 1, with District 1 Commissioner Jane Richardson dissenting.
For the record
In other business, the board:
n Approved a request by the county attorney to fill a vacant support staff position.
n Approved a $9,810.73 claim for regional planning.
n Approved a $55,631.21 claim for emergency management.
n Approved a two-year interlocal agreement with Howard County for weed control services.
n Approved the transfer of funds to equipment and improvement and the building of a land fund on the recommendation of the audit committee.
n Approved and selected a $3,220 quote from Mid Plains Construction for a project regarding a wall at the Federal Building.
