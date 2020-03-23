Hall County says its buildings will remain open for essential services during the coronavirus crisis.
In a press release Monday, the county said the Hall County Administration Building will be open for essential services that must be completed in person. In an effort to protect the public, access to the building is limited to individuals in need of services that cannot be conducted through the mail, electronically or by telephone.
The county urges people to determine availability of services over the phone, electronically or through the mail or if an in-person meeting is necessary.
Admittance will be limited to those necessary to conduct business. All others — including children — will not be admitted.
The Hall County Courthouse will also be open only for essential services that must be completed in person. In an effort to protect the public, access to the building is limited to individuals who have scheduled court hearings or are in need of services that cannot be conducted through the mail, electronically or by telephone.
The Hall County Courthouse will not close unless by explicit order of the chief justice of the Nebraska Supreme Court.
The public may access the courts of Nebraska at any time through several online services. Individuals who are representing themselves without an attorney can access the Nebraska Supreme Court’s “Self-Help Website” at https://supremecomi.nebraska.gov/self-help.
The website contains many forms and instructions that self-represented parties can use to file new cases and responsive pleadings within existing cases. These include divorce/child support/visitation/custody cases; protection orders; name changes (adults and children); and others.
Payments for court costs, fines, general judgments, spousal support (alimony) and probation fees may be made online 24/7 at www.nebraska.gov/apps-courts- epayments/public/onetime.
Regarding submitting (filing) court documents, current Supreme Court rule only allows self-represented litigants to submit pleadings (filings) via U.S. mail or fax. The county court address is 111 W. First St., Suite 1, Grand Island NE, 68801. The phone number is (308) 385-5135.
The Hall County Clerk of the District Court address is 111 W. First St., Suite 4, Grand Island, NE 68801. The phone number is (308) 385-5144 and the fax number is (308) 385-5110. General correspondence, in lieu of telephone inquiries, can be submitted to halldcadmin@hallcountyne.gov.
While most forms are available to the general public online, it has been the ongoing practice of the Hall County Clerk of District Court to still have protection order applications printed off and physically available in the clerk’s office should the applicant not otherwise have access to the documents.
During the coronavirus threat, protection order application packets will be available for the public to pick up in the entrance of the Hall County Courthouse. However, the applications will need to be submitted by U.S. mail or fax at the points of contact mentioned above.
If an applicant feels they are in imminent danger, they are encouraged to contact law enforcement.
