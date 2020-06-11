Hall County is reopening its buildings to the public Monday.
The buildings have been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting on Monday, the public will be allowed to enter Hall County’s administration building, Public Works and Roads department, Weed Department, Building Inspector’s Office and the annex building, which includes the public defender, juvenile services and veterans services.
Driver’s license testing, which is conducted by the state but hosted in the county administration building, will also resume.
While county parks and trails are open, camping remains prohibited.
The Hall County Courthouse has been open since June 1.
“It’s been an ongoing thought process that has been accelerated a little bit,” County Commissioner Ron Peterson said, “because the governor has said that unless we open by the 15th we can’t qualify for any COVID-19 money that is given to the states to distribute to local governments.”
Of all the county’s facilities, most activity occurs in the administration building, Peterson said.
“That has been open and the staff has been in there all the time,” he said.
“Some of those folks in the administration building and veterans services have been meeting with customers by appointment and doing some of that work online.”
In addition to their daily duties, staff was implementing safety practices while the buildings were closed.
Spaces set 6 feet apart will be marked at counters for social distancing and protective windows have been installed.
A sheriff’s deputy will be present to help enforce guidelines.
Visitors are asked to wear face masks, though they are not required.
Department heads meet weekly to discuss the new guidelines, Peterson said.
“It’s been very helpful,” he said. “It’s a Zoom meeting and almost all the department heads are regular about attending and discussing how things are going in their departments, about things that are coming up and how we can deal with those.”
He added, “It’s how we can better serve the public, and that’s what we’re there for.”
Visitors are encouraged to use the county’s online resources and contact county offices by phone when possible.
The federal funds being released to the states for COVID-19 relief will reimburse local governments for virus-related expenses.
The county would benefit from such funds, Peterson said.
“We’ve got a substantial amount of money that we’ve spent on things we normally wouldn’t have had to do, in terms of things like overtime, extra cleaning and cleaning supplies,” he said. “We put up partition windows in several offices so staff can talk to the public without being exposed to the virus.”
Despite being required to open, Peterson is confident the county’s buildings can be opened safely.
“One of the key measurements will be whether people honor and respect the idea of wearing masks as much as possible and keeping that 6-foot distance,” he said. “We hope we don’t have an unbelievable rush on the first day.”
Peterson applauded the efforts of the county’s staff.
“It’s been a challenge for both the public and our employees to deal with this unprecedented virus,” he said. “I want to thank our employees for the flexibility and effort they’ve made in this difficult time, and thank the public for their patience.”
For more information on Hall County services, visit the county website at hallcountyne.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.