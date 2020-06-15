Lines ran all the way to the parking lot as the Hall County Administration Building opened its doors to the public for the first time since the end of March.
Hall County Treasurer Alaina Verplank said her normally busy office has been busier than ever.
“We are busy all the time,” Verplank said. “But lines out the door to the parking lot? We have never been that busy.”
The lines formed as a response to nearly three months of limited public access to county buildings and COVID-19 precautions.
Hall County Commissioner Pam Lancaster said the county implemented a number of precautions to ensure the safety of the public and county employees.
Precautions for county buildings include limits on the number of people allowed in each office, Plexiglas shields and increased frequency of disinfection.
“Every building is using a hospital-grade disinfectant on counters, stairwells and other surfaces,” Lancaster said. “We have been doing that since January.”
Hall County also encourages individuals to wear masks, though it is not mandatory.
According to Lancaster, limits on occupancy help control the flow of people in and out of the building to allow for maintenance of social distance.
Individuals visiting the Hall County Administration Building are also asked to enter on the east side of the building and exit on the west side.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Department assisted in controlling the flow of people into the building Monday.
Sheriff Rick Conrad said there was a specific limit of individuals allowed inside of each office within the building.
Lines for the Hall County treasurer’s office and the Department of Motor Vehicles office began forming at 8 a.m., according to Conrad.
“We have received a lot of compliments on the flow,” Verplank said. “People have said they like how well the building is running.”
In addition to controlling the flow of access to each office, Verplank said her office is also sanitizing counters every 30 minutes. Employees of the treasurer’s office also wash their hands every 30 minutes.
Parking lot and hall monitors have also been placed at the building to help encourage, remind and facilitate COVID-19 precautions.
Lancaster said she feels some of the new practices will continue to be used by Hall County.
“I think that this is kind of a new normal,” she said. “We may not continue sanitizing as frequently, but we will continue doing it.”
According to Lancaster, virtual services rendered during the limited public access period will continue to be made available to the public.
“I think we found out that we can do a lot of our work online,” Lancaster said. “People have been able to fill out forms and place them in the drop box. We are realizing that not all lines thought necessary are necessary.”
Hall County will continue to assess the situation on a week-by-week basis and adjust restrictions and practices accordingly.
“There has not been a week that has gone by that we have not worked for the benefit of everyone,” Lancaster said.
