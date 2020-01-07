The Hall County Board of Supervisors has agreed to send a letter of support to the federal government to enhance local involvement in the resettlement of refugees.
At its meeting Tuesday, the board voted 4-2-1, with Supervisors Butch Hurst and Jane Richardson voting no, and Supervisor Dick Hartman abstaining, to approve sending the letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
In a presentation to the board, Audrey Lutz, executive director of the Multicultural Coalition, said the letter needed to be approved by the county board as a result of Executive Order 13888 issued by President Donald Trump in September 2019. She said that prior to the executive order being issued, the federal government could coordinate with state and non-profit organizations to resettle individual refugees anywhere that had the support services for those refugees.
Since the executive order was issued, Lutz said, cities, counties and states have to consent to receive refugees in their communities. She said that county governments in Douglas and Lancaster counties have approved accepting refugees, as have the mayors of Columbus, Grand Island, Lincoln and Omaha, and Gov. Pete Ricketts at the state level.
“The executive order was put in place by President Trump at the end of September, which changed how counties, cities and states can receive refugees,” Lutz said. “Now, this is a new layer, another step and another set of paperwork that cities, counties and states have to comply with to receive refugees.”
Lutz said she expects Nebraska to only receive 300 to 400 refugees. Hartman asked Lutz how many people would be resettled in Grand Island. She said she estimates 100 people would be resettled in Grand Island as part of the approved agreement.
“Grand Island is not a primary resettlement site; it is a secondary one,” Lutz said. “That means that if someone petitions for their family member who is a refugee, they are resettled with that refugee family. They are not just out-of-the-blue being landed in Grand Island. They are being reunified with their family. It is really important to get this approval so we can have clients reunified with family they have been separated from.”
Supervisor Ron Peterson asked Lutz what the “family” designation means. She said this includes only immediate family members such as mother-father, brother-sister, son and daughter and husband-wife.
Lutz said that refugee resettlement comes with federal funding, so the federal government will not be sending refugees to Hall County without funding. Hall County board chair Pam Lancaster said this is a key part of the agreement.
“There are people coming to our community without funding,” she said. “This would allow for some funding that would help resettle them.”
For the record
In other action, the Hall County board:
— Voted 7-0, in two separate votes to approve Lancaster and Peterson as chair and vice chair, respectively.
— Heard from Hall County Public Works Director Steve Riehle and William Rudolf, chief union steward for Communications Workers of America Local 740, on an incident involving two chains coming loose and going through the windows of two motor graders after two other motor graders attempted to get them unstuck from the snow. They told the board they plan to take steps to rectify the situation.
— Voted 7-0 to keep the Hall County surveyor as an elected position.
Tuesday’s meeting was the board’s final meeting as the Hall County Board of Supervisors. They will become the Hall County Board of Commissioners effective Thursday after a 2016 vote to dissolve townships.
