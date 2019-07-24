Property owners who protested their valuations due to flood damage will see a 20% reduction in their valuations.
In two separate votes Wednesday morning, the Hall County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0, with Supervisors Dick Hartman and Jane Richardson absent, to approve a 20% reduction on protested ag land and protested homes. The latter includes only the valuation of the home itself and not the land its on, detached garages or outbuildings.
Hall County Assessor Kristi Wold said in an interview after the meeting that there were 12 ag land valuation protests and six home valuation protests due to both being flooded.
“It will reduce their (property owners’) tax burden, but we will flag these and then go out and check them toward the end of this year or the beginning of next year,” she said. “We did not get these until last Wednesday (July 17) afternoon. We were in the middle of valuation protests, so there was such a time crunch. I would have liked to have someone go out and look at these properties, but there just wasn’t time to do so.”
In an interview with The Independent last month, Wold said LB512, passed by the Nebraska Legislature earlier this year, allows residents who suffered property damages from “calamities,” such as a flood, fire, tornado, earthquake or other natural disaster between Jan. 1 and July 1 to file for a reassessment of their property. The damage must exceed 20% of the current assessed value.
In order to apply for a reassessment in property due to damage from a calamity, property owners had to fill out a 425 form. Wold said the form asked for supporting documents as evidence of property damage from the calamity. The supporting documents include photographs, damage estimates, repair estimates and insurance documents.
According to a document provided in the June 11 Hall County Board of Supervisors meeting agenda, the Hall County Board of Equalization (which is made up of the board of supervisors) had to act on the 425 forms “on or after June 1 and on or before July 25, or on or before August 10 if the board has adopted a resolution to extend the deadline to hear protests.”
Wold said she is satisfied with the county board’s vote “for the time being.”
“I understand why they did it,” she said. “It is simpler and the same across the board. It is uniform and it makes sense.”
During Wednesday’s Board of Equalization meeting, Wold raised concerns about the possible precedent LB512 and the board’s votes could set.
“My only worry was the way this (bill) was pushed through and the fact that it is so gray,” she said. “Every time there is a high wind or a heavy rain, are we going to get protests that are just going to be pushed through? I worry about that.”
Wold said the deadline has passed for protesting flooded property, so the 18 valuation protests are it for this year.