The Hall County Public Works assistant director is out of the job, and the public works director has been placed on a probationary period and improvement plan following a vote of the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
The board voted 6-0, in two separate motions, with Supervisor Jane Richardson absent, to relieve Dave Krolikowski, the assistant public works director, of his duties effective immediately. Public Works Director Steve Riehle was placed on a probationary period. The motion was made by Supervisor Karen Bredthauer following a two and a half-hour executive session.
In her motion, Bredthauer said that in two weeks, the county board will give Riehle a schedule of what it expects of him in the form of an improvement plan. She said she did not wish to relieve him of his highway superintendent duties at this time.
Riehle declined to comment further on the matter, saying, “It’s business.”
More information is expected to be released Wednesday.