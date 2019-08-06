Hall County will be giving $90,000 in the 2019-20 fiscal budget to Midland Area Agency on Aging, rather than to Hall County Senior Citizens Industries.
At its meeting Tuesday, the Hall County Board of Supervisors voted 4-3, with Supervisors Karen Bredthauer, Pam Lancaster and Gary Quandt voting no, to reverse a July 9 vote that gave the funds directly to Senior Citizens Industries. The board voted to reverse its decision following clarification from MAAA Director Casey Muzic.
Muzic explained that MAAA is a “pass-through” agency for state and federal funding. The money comes through and is dispersed to the county in what is called a “local match.”
She said Senior Citizens Industries is not a pass-through agency and giving it all the funds would lead to problems for both that agency and MAAA.
“They could get the money, but that would require increased oversight from us and more work from them,” Muzic said. “If we get the money, we get audited from the state from our auditor. If they keep the money — which they can for a portion of it — it will increase their fiscal burden and ours. This year we went to a contract with them, which was intended to make it easier and have less monitoring. In doing this, it is creating more work for both of us.”
She said if Hall County gives less, it would hurt the seniors in Hall County as the funds given to MAAA are dispersed to all the programs in Hall County.
“All of the money will come back to the county,” Muzic said. “A portion will come back to the Grand Generation Center, a portion to Doniphan, Wood River and Cairo, a portion to the Hy-Vee voucher program and a portion to all your in-home services. It all comes back. It does not matter who is providing the service, the money is going to come back to the people in Hall County. We will get audited the same way that we would look at it for Senior Citizens Industries.”
With the Hy-Vee voucher program, Lancaster said she was uncomfortable giving public funds to a for-profit business, especially since this need can be met at the Grand Generation Center.
“That cannot be stopped, but we can limit the amount and have the dollars available for the other programs,” she said.
Richardson disagreed with Lancaster, saying that Hy-Vee, or anyone providing this service to seniors, should receive support and funding.
Muzic said Omaha has a similar meal voucher program through Hy-Vee where the business receives funds.
Quandt took the time to bring up claims about seniors being denied meals at Regency, which were disputed by Muzic. Muzic said 19 of the 24 residents at Regency were re-evaluated and qualified for home-delivered meals. She added Senior Citizens Industries has been working with these seniors to provide them meals.
He kept repeating false claims that seniors are going hungry in Hall County, much to the dismay of Muzic.
“They are not going hungry,” she said. “The budget has not changed and there are several food options in Hall County.”
Despite a claim from Quandt about the budget for MAAA decreasing, Muzic said the budget has not been reduced, but has actually gone up.
“What you choose to say in this setting is not true,” she said. “The budgets have not changed and every time I come here, I have said that. However, it keeps getting repeated, which is disappointing people (due to them thinking) that the food budgets are going down. Nothing has changed with the food budgets. In fact, they have gone up.”
Richardson said she’s glad Muzic was able to attend Tuesday’s meeting to set the record straight on “misinformation being spread around.”
She asked Muzic if any other counties fight the funding issue like Hall County does.
Muzic responded that other counties do not have issues with MAAA the way Hall County does.
“No other counties fight this. It is federally regulated and apparently this is a big issue. You should not fight these federal regulations. That is why we’re frowned upon by the feds,” Richardson said.