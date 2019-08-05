The Hall County Sheriff’s Department hopes to replace its vehicles, hire two additional deputies and form a K-9 unit as part of its proposed fiscal 2019-20 budget.
During a special Board of Supervisors meeting Monday morning, Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad presented his department’s budget to the board. The department’s total proposed fiscal 2019-20 budget is $4.24 million, up slightly from last year’s budget of $4.06 million. The actual expenses for the fiscal 2018-19 budget were $3.67 million.
Conrad said, as with other county departments’ budgets, the sheriff’s department’s highest cost is personnel. Another cost that stands out in the budget is equipment and vehicles.
“Equipment and vehicles costs are always going to be a killer of a sheriff’s department,” Conrad said. “We always depend on being able to purchase cars. Ford stopped doing the cars this year. We are spending about $23,500 per vehicle to purchase them. That is not an option anymore because that is gone. What we asked for is an additional $20,000 on equipment and that is all because of vehicles.”
In the line item for cars, the Sheriff’s Department has a proposed budget of $180,000 for cars for fiscal 2019-20. This compares to the previous year’s budget of $160,000 and an actual expense of $28,539. The actual expenses for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 fiscal budgets were $155,832 and $160,000, respectively.
Brad Fegley, an accountant with Lutz who assists Hall County with its budget, said that while it looks like only $28,539 was spent for sheriff’s cars this past budget year, this is not the case as money was transferred to the equipment and improvement reserve fund. He noted that when the actual expense of the equipment and equipment reserve is combined with the actual expense of the cars, the amount equals $160,000 as budgeted for in the fiscal 2018-19 budget.
Conrad said one of the Sheriff Department’s vehicles has arrived and is in the process of being equipped. He added the department Is waiting on two Ford Explorers and a pickup.
The Sheriff’s Department also expects to add a transport van to its fleet during fiscal 2019-20 for a total of five additional vehicles.
Supervisor Ron Peterson, a former finance manager and salesman at a local car dealership, asked Conrad how many vehicles the department currently has, how often they are replaced and how many miles they have on them when they are taken out of service.
Conrad said currently, his department has 27 marked units. When the two additional vehicles arrive, this total will increase to 29.
“On the marked units, we try to mile those out at 100,000. That is when you start getting transmission issues and other expensive repairs,” he said. “Right now, we are sitting at four vehicles that are right at 100,000 (miles) and another one that is approaching that.”
Conrad said, on average, a sheriff’s deputy will put about 20,000 miles a year on a vehicle. This means the life expectancy of a vehicle is five years.
Peterson also asked Conrad what his department does with the vehicles once they are taken out of service. The sheriff said the vehicles are typically traded in for new vehicles.
“I have been talking to our local Dodge dealership to see what they can do to help us out,” he said. “I was able to come up with a couple options there. One is a Dodge Durango that is about $2,000 cheaper than the Ford Explorer. Then, we have a Dodge Charger and that is $26,000.”
Supervisor Karen Bredthauer asked Conrad if the Dodge vehicles are on state bid. He said they are.
Conrad emphasized to the board that when and if the department were to purchase these vehicles, there would be an additional cost of more than $2,000 each to install new cages in them.
He said he budgeted funds in the equipment and improvement reserve in the fiscal 2019-20 budget to cover the costs of the cages.
Supervisor Dick Hartman made a motion to give the Sheriff’s Department its requested additional $20,000 and vehicles. The motion was approved on a 7-0 vote.
Conrad told the board that he could fill the department’s schedule if he were to hire two additional deputies. He said not having two “extra bodies” hurts the department and that having them “would put us at a level where we can function.”
Bredthauer asked Conrad if it was possible to have the additional two deputies start on Oct. 1. He said that would be doable.
For the K-9 unit, the sheriff said in an interview after his budget presentation, the Sheriff’s Department received a $2,000 grant. The department is expected to have a dog by the end of this month to start training camp in September.
Also Monday morning, the county board heard the budget request for the IT Department. The proposed budget is $991,036, which is up from the previous year’s budget of $936,276. The actual expenses for the fiscal 2018-19 budget were $920,624.
Hall County IT Director Doug Drudek said much of the increase is due to his department wanting to hire an additional PC technician.
The board voted 6-1, with Hartman voting no, to allow Drudek to hire a PC technician effective Nov. 1.
“With the size of our county, our server and our number of employees, this hire keeps the system rolling at a good pace,” Bredthauer said. “I read where a small city had 40,000 in population and their computer system was hacked and held hostage. This amount of money is worth it compared to the costs of getting out of being held ransom and getting our server back up and running again. A little bit of money on the front end is going to save us in the future.”