The Hall County Public Works Department will have a revised organizational structure following a split vote by the county board Tuesday.
The board voted 4-3, with Supervisors Karen Bredthauer, Pam Lancaster and Gary Quandt voting no, to approve a revised structure for the department.
In the approved structure, the assistant public works director position would be eliminated. Previous Assistant Public Works Director Dave Krolikowski was fired on July 23 following a nearly two-and-a-half-hour executive session.
Public Works Director Steve Riehle said the approved structure would add an additional foreman position that would supervise the motor grader route operators. The duties previously assigned to Krolikowski will be distributed between Riehle and the three foremen. The structure also eliminates two equipment operator positions, cutting the total from 11 to nine.
Riehle told the board he recommends hiring for the foreman position be through an internal promotion. The position will be advertised internally, interviews will be conducted and the position will be filled.
The approved organizational structure would leave a vacant position that will not be filled. He said this will save Hall County an estimated $75,000 a year in salary and benefits.
“The flatter organizational structure will reduce levels of management and improve communication,” Riehle said. “Adding a foreman for motor grader route operators will improve communication with management and provide for increased consistency, efficiency, training and teamwork between the different motor grader sheds, as well as with the equipment operators in Grand Island.”
Bredthauer asked Riehle if the motor grader foreman would have experience running a motor grader. He said he has not selected a person to fill this position at this time and that he prefers the hire have this experience.
“Having the motor grader route supervisor there as a foreman position will allow them to fill in on some of the routes,” Riehle said. “A supervisor that takes a week on that route can learn about some of the problem areas and give that operator some training and guidance on how they can improve what they are doing. It would be a hands-on view of what they do when that foreman that is in charge of the routes fills in for somebody.”
He said now that the organizational structure has been approved, the classification committee will be asked to make a recommendation for the three foremen’s revised job descriptions and recommend an hourly wage range for board approval.
Supervisor Ron Peterson said, in his observation, the county board has expected so much from Riehle in terms of management that it is not getting done. It appears the public works director is delegating some of his duties “down the chain” to ensure they get done.
“If you look at any organization, the power of the organization is delegation,” Peterson said. “You cannot do all of the work yourself. It appears to me that is what he is trying to do.”
Lancaster said she has “some serious concerns” about the new structure. She said she agrees that the department needs to look at reorganization, but the revised structure has “sparked a tremendous amount of interest in the union.”
“Their concern is that they are losing production workers for management,” she said. “They have already lost one and are looking at losing two and adding to management.”
Lancaster said management now consists of three foremen, an executive assistant and Riehle. The public works union told her it does not make sense to have so many foremen overseeing a small number of employees. She urged Riehle to give consideration to the union’s concerns.
Supervisor Dick Hartman disagreed with Lancaster.
“If we have a deal made with the union, we better stay that way,” Hartman said. “We do not want the union telling us what we are going to do every day. If we start that, we have a big problem.”