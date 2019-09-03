William Rudolf said a worker at the Hall County Roads Department has been targeted, told he has a target on his back and that he “has to watch his back.” The individual has gotten gestures while he works at the roads shop and has had a stop sign in his work area vandalized with the word “snitches” written on it.
So when Hall County Supervisor Dick Hartman made the comment at the Aug. 20 board of supervisors meeting that the county’s “got a snitch or two,” that it will “find out who that is” and that “the first snitch we get better be looking,” it hit close to home.
“We already have an individual that feels threatened to go to work and then a board member says, ‘We’ll find out who the snitches are and take care of them.’ We can’t be having that,” said Rudolf, chief union steward for Communications Workers of America Local 7401.
Rudolf said Hall County Public Works Director Steve Riehle is aware of the aforementioned incident the employee faced and is working to address it. However, since Hartman’s comments were made, he said individuals have come up to him and asked him how they can say anything without the fear of retaliation.
Hartman said in a phone interview with The Independent that his comments on Aug. 20 were not directed at road department employees, but rather county supervisors. He said he feels some supervisors just want their picture and name in The Independent to help them get re-elected.
“I am 100% for the employees, but I don’t like a lot of the things that go on on the county board,” Hartman said. “I just want things to run smooth. If you have people coming in the back way and biting you and other people, it cannot run as smooth. It is about time we start running a smooth county board. I am getting tired of it.”
Hartman said he supports the roads department employees and would “go to hell and back for those guys.” In fact, he said he helped with cleanup efforts at Amick Acres near Doniphan this past weekend.
“I would do anything I can to help those guys and they know it, too,” Hartman said.
At its meeting Tuesday morning, the county board voted 6-0, with Hartman absent, to approve a statement informing employees that it does not tolerate harassment or retaliation against county employees.
Chairwoman Pam Lancaster said she wrote up an employee statement that reads: “Hall County follows state and federal employment laws. Hall County strives to provide a safe and equitable work environment. Hall County does not support or condone comments made that are meant to intimidate or retaliate against county employees.”
“There has been a concern and we want to be sure that everyone understands what the Hall County employment practices are, how we conduct business, what we do and how we conduct ourselves,” Lancaster said. “I think the question came amidst some remarks about our discussion with the unions we have recently negotiated and completed contracts with.”
Supervisor Jane Richardson asked Lancaster who had insight into the employee statement and whether it was a policy. Lancaster said it was simply a statement that she wrote and had Deputy Hall County Attorney Sarah Carstensen look over. Carstensen said the statement is not creating new policy, but is simply stating that Hall County will follow its existing policies.
Supervisor Gary Quandt questioned Lancaster on whether the employee statement could be put in the employee handbook. She said it could be and he initially made a motion to approve Lancaster’s statement, include it in the employee handbook and continue working on a whistleblower’s policy.
Supervisor Butch Hurst suggested that rather than putting the statement in the employee handbook, it may make more sense to put it in with all county employees’ paychecks and work on creating a whistleblower policy at a later date. Quandt amended his motion to do so, which was approved by the board.
Also Tuesday, during a public hearing on the proposed Hall County budget, County Attorney Marty Klein spoke out against a stipend of $12,500 that would be given to Deputy County Attorney Sarah Carstensen for her work in providing legal counsel to the county board.
Klein said that at the board’s Aug. 22 meeting, Lancaster stated that she verified with him that he was OK with the stipend. However, he said he had no such discussions with Lancaster and is actually against the stipend for Carstensen.
Klein said, “I don’t think it is good for my office, at this time, with other people working as many hours or more as Sarah (Carstensen) or me, after giving Sarah (Carstensen) a raise, to then go and give a second raise within a year, while I have support staff members coming in and doing work on weekends. Plus, other folks are doing additional work as well. I don’t think it would be well-received.”
Lancaster said that in a recent executive session, she asked Klein if it was acceptable with him “to assist through the county board.” She claimed he said it was and that was what she was drawing information from.
“What I said to the board — I can talk about what I said in executive session — is that I cannot tell the board how to spend taxpayer dollars,” Klein said. “That was not me saying that this was acceptable. It is a very big leap.”
Lancaster told Klein that his statement is “inappropriate” and “unfair” to her and, had he said that, there would not have been a misunderstanding or issue.
“I specifically asked you, at the time, if you had a problem. Your response indicated to me that while it might not be something you would do, you did not have a problem with it,” she said. “Had I thought that there was a true concern and had you stated that, the discussion would have been open.”
Klein responded that he did not recall saying this in executive session. He said the county board could make a decision on how to proceed with the stipend based on his clarification.
“If I wasn’t clear then, I am being clear now,” Klein said.
Brad Fegley, an accountant with Lutz who assists Hall County with its budget, said just because the $12,500 stipend is budgeted in the judicial system budget, it does not mean the county has to spend it.
After the public hearing, Hurst made a motion to rescind the offer of a $12,500 stipend to Carstensen, which was seconded by Richardson. The amount would remain in the budget, but the amount will not be spent.
The motion was approved 6-0, with Hartman absent.
