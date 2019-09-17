Engine braking may be banned in all of Hall County under a proposal being considered by the Hall County Board of Supervisors.
At its meeting Tuesday, the board voted 7-0 to move forward with having Deputy Hall County Attorney Sarah Carstensen draft a resolution to prohibit the use of engine brakes county-wide.
Currently, engine braking — also referred to as Jake braking — is only prohibited in certain areas of Hall County. Those areas are:
— Gunbarrel Road between Highways 30 and 34.
— Shady Bend Road between Highways 30 and 34.
— Airport Road between Highways 30 and 34.
— Guenther Road between Highway 281 and North Road.
Jake braking is defined in the county’s draft resolution as the act of using “a device that converts a power-producing engine into a power-absorbing air compressor, resulting in a net energy loss.”
Cindy Johnson and Tonya Brown, both with Grow Grand Island, presented the proposal, saying the organization discussed the engine brake ban as a quality-of-life issue for Hall County.
“We have not had exhaustive discussions as Grow Grand Island among our lead partners on the topic, but we have discussed it,” Brown said. “It is our opinion and understanding that there is already an ordinance in place and that it carries a $50 fine. What we are wanting to do is raise that fine to help better enforce what is already put in place.”
She added raising the fine is a better way to enforce the engine brake ban that is currently in place in certain areas of Hall County.
Johnson said raising the fines for engine braking “seems like an easy fix” to deterring truckers from doing it. Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad agreed.
“I think once you get a few tickets written, and our fines are to a point, it might cause truckers to have second thoughts on doing it (Jake braking) again,” he said.
Hall County Board Chairwoman Pam Lancaster said there was a meeting between law enforcement, the city of Grand Island and Hall County on proposals for limiting Jake braking. After the meeting, she said, Carstensen put together some proposals on how to move forward on a resolution to potentially ban Jake braking in all areas of Hall County.
Lancaster said with the low fines for Jake braking, truckers may opt to just pay the fine and continue to Jake brake. Hall County Supervisor Jane Richardson agreed with Lancaster, saying $25 does not hurt truck drivers and that until it “hurts them a little bit” with the fine, they will not stop Jake braking in Hall County.
Lancaster said the village of Cairo has a $250 fine for those who engine brake. Conrad said in Cairo, the first offense is $250, while the second offense is $500.
“Time is an issue,” Lancaster said in enforcing a ban on Jake braking. “They (law enforcement) have so much to do and so many concerns in keeping our roads safe. A $25 fine is hardly worth the time; it is a minor concern. You want to make it substantial so we can show that, to us, this is serious.”
Supervisor Butch Hurst, a retired Grand Island police officer, said in his experience, the odds of catching a trucker Jake braking “is slim.”
“You have to sit back and catch them,” he said. “We can pass this (resolution) if we want, but I think it is going to be a big waste of time because law enforcement does not have the time for this.”
Conrad confirmed Hurst’s statements, saying that law enforcement is “spread thin” and cannot always enforce Jake braking.
“As there are calls that require immediate assistance, we have to go respond to those,” he said. “The only possible way I see to do (enforce) this is to do some selective enforcement where I’ll come knocking on your door to give me some more money for overtime to deal with it.”
Richardson said she has heard from constituents concerning the Jake brake issue and is glad the issue is being addressed. In the past, she said she worked with former Hall County Sheriff Jerry Watson who put extra deputies in the areas the problem was being reported and the Jake braking stopped.
Supervisor Dick Hartman claimed the truckers who Jake brake the most are ones who haul cattle to JBS.
Supervisor Ron Peterson asked if there is any way to communicate a potential county-wide Jake braking ban to the trucking industry. Conrad said placing signs up saying it is prohibited, along with the fine amounts, should deter truckers from Jake braking in Hall County.
Supervisor Gary Quandt said the fine needs to be posted on the signs in addition to the “engine braking prohibited” wording.
Hall County Marty Klein said Jake braking is a Class III misdemeanor and the range of penalties are $0 to $500. He said the county board needs to work with the Hall County judges to ensure there is “a standard Hall County fine” that will be enforced for those who Jake brake.
Klein said this needs to be done before signs are ordered and erected on the sides of the roads. Conrad said on state highways, the state has to approve the signage and then they will provide the county with signs to erect.
Also Tuesday, the board voiced its support in moving forward with a whistleblower/retaliation policy for Hall County employees. No formal vote was taken on the matter.
While not specifically stated as a reason for working to implement the policy, the board has come under fire recently for comments Hartman made at the Aug. 20 board meeting in which he stated that the county’s road department has “got a snitch or two,” that the board will “find out who that is” and that “the first snitch we get better be looking,”
Hartman previously said he was referring to Hall County supervisors and not roads department employees.
The draft policy included in the meeting agenda says that no Hall County employee will be discriminated against if they disclose information to their immediate supervisor about an activity, practice or policy in violation of the law or Hall County policy. It also says the employee may report such actions without fear of reprisal or retaliation.
“With this whistleblower deal, what does that really mean?” Hartman asked. “Does a whistleblower go to his boss or does he come down to us?”
Lancaster said there is a chain of command employees need to follow that starts with their direct supervisor. However, she said since Hall County does not have a human resources department, there needs to be someone to go to “if it is the boss that is the problem,” which is when the employee needs to come before the county board with their concern.
“Right now, people think they can just come to us. That should not be the case,” Hartman said. “I don’t care whether it is the highway department, buildings and grounds, the sheriff’s department or whoever, they ought to go to their boss first. We cannot have people coming to all of us for some little deal.”
Lancaster said there is already a policy establishing a chain of command, but that the proposed policy “puts it in writing.” She added that if an employee does come directly to a county supervisor, they should refer them to their boss.
Peterson said the whistleblower/retaliation policy is something the county board needs to continue to work on.
