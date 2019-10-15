Communications Workers of America Local 7401, which serves as the union for the Hall County Highway Department has filed grievances against the county, but is working to get the issues resolved.
At its meeting, the Hall County Board of Supervisors heard from CWA President Al Ogg and Chief Union Steward William Rudolf about grievances filed by the union. Ogg said the grievances were filed to the Roads Department and have been appealed to the county board.
While Ogg did not discuss the specifics of the grievances, he did discuss concerns the CWA has in regards to them. He said one key concern for the union is the failure of a safety committee to be established.
“That is something we talked about in our (union) meeting,” Ogg said. “We came to an agreement that we were not actually going to put that in the contract because it was agreed upon that that was a good idea to do that. It has not happened; the safety committee hasn’t met, nor has it been established who the members are.”
Ogg said another concern of the CWA is that there is a vacant equipment operator job, yet the Highway Department intends to hire an additional foreman.
“We are a little confused,” he said. “If it is a budgetary thing, we understand that that happens. But there is concern that we are not going to fill a job that was vacant, but create a new job.”
Hall County Board Chairwoman Lancaster asked Ogg and Rudolf if it would be possible for the county board to have two weeks for the grievance committee to work out the union’s concerns, or proceed and then “call off the hearing if we get a result.”
She appointed Supervisors Ron Peterson and Gary Quandt to serve with her on the grievance committee. Supervisors Karen Bredthauer and Dick Hartman will serve on a committee to “find resolve” if needed.
Lancaster said the county plans to set up a grievance committee hearing, set up a hearing officer and set a date for it.
“But we will work toward resolve until that date,” she said. “From my perspective, we will work as hard as we can to get it resolved prior to that. If you are satisfied, we will call the meeting off.”
Ogg said, “Where we think we are at right now is appealing it to the county board. The board will set a grievance committee, like you are proposing, to work to try to resolve the grievances. We are good with that.”
For the record
In other action, the Hall County Board:
— Heard a presentation from Nebraska State Senator Steve Halloran on a proposed ballot initiative to lower property taxes.
— Voted 5-2, with Bredthauer and Quandt voting no, to move forward with informal bids for a ventilation system for the Highway Department building. A subsequent motion to have sealed quotes opened at the next board meeting was approved 4-3, with Supervisors Hartman, Butch Hurst and Richardson voting no.
