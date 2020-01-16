A new era begins in Hall County this year as the Hall County Board of Supervisors has become the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
Board chairwoman Pam Lancaster said the change in name came about after a November 2016 vote to dissolve townships in Hall County.
County residents will not see much change in the way the county board operates as it has evolved over the past 15 to 20 years to where it is today, Lancaster said.
“This actually started clear back in the days of (former Hall County Roads Superintendent) Dan Hostler,” she said. “One of the primary purposes of townships was the care of the roads, levying for roads and the township boards managed those funds. Dan (Hostler) realized that we could be more efficient if some of those township roads were brought into the county’s care.”
Ron Peterson, who was elected as the board’s vice chairman last week, said one of the reasons for abolishing the townships is that it was difficult to get people to serve on their boards because they were “generally unpaid or lowly-paid positions.”
Peterson said township boards at one point had oversight of their roads, but Hall County had oversight of most of them before the townships were dissolved.
“It makes a lot more sense for continuity, where the roads are concerned, to have one oversight with the (Hall County) Roads Department than it does to have all the different townships keeping track of all that,” he said.
Lancaster said one goal she has as chairwoman this year is to bring the board together and continue to have an “efficient, effective and transparent government.” She also wants to bring the board more together as one body.
“There have been some efforts to bring information to the board, rather than the strict committee structure,” she said. “I think it is working out well and everyone feels included; that is vital. If we are going to have a board that works together, understands county government and does what’s best for all Hall County citizens, then we all need to have the information to make informed decisions, rather than just the recommendation with none of the background.”
Peterson said that while commissioners may represent different districts and serve different constituents, this does not mean that they do not all have common interests.
He said this is good because it allows different voices and perspectives to be brought to the board.
When asked what is the biggest challenge facing the Hall County Board of Commissioners this year, Lancaster and Peterson both said the budget will be a challenge.
Peterson said from an accounting standpoint, 2019 was a tough year due to the floods and water issues that the board had to address.
“Hopefully, we will have a better year this year,” he said. “But we have a real challenge in trying to stay within our budget and the revenue we are currently generating without asking too much of the taxpayers. That is what we need to do. We have to remember that we are spending their money, not ours.”
Lancaster said a large portion of Hall County’s budget is employee salaries and benefits, which are projected to go up this next budget year. The IT budget is another large department that “continues to change, evolve and cost dollars.”
Peterson said one IT expense was upgrading the Windows software on the county’s computers, since Windows ended its support for Windows 7 on Jan. 14.
Lancaster and Peterson said the goal going into the upcoming budget is for Hall County’s overall levy to have little or no increase. Lancaster said for 10 of the last 12 years, the county has seen an increase in valuation. However, the past two years have had only slight growth.
“We have had very little overall growth,” she said. “As a result of the increase in valuation, we have not raised our levy in more than 10 years. There have been a few instances where the levy has actually decreased slightly. That is going to be a challenge going forward if we are going to maintain our services.”
Lancaster said 2020 will present a bigger challenge than 2019 when it comes to the budget process since the county board made some one-time cuts to balance the budget in addition to spending some of its reserves last year. The board cannot continue to do this if it wants to maintain Hall County’s financial security.
She said the county can also not continue to use inheritance tax funds to balance its budget.
“Up until last year, the theory with the inheritance tax funds has been to use them for one-time expenditures because we cannot count on how much revenue will come in from the inheritance tax or how long it will continue to exist,” Lancaster said. “Nebraska is one of only six states with an inheritance tax. That (ending the inheritance tax) would create a huge challenge for us because we have to use it to maintain our buildings and those one-time expenses that are either unforeseen or just large.”
As board chairwoman, she said her main responsibilities are to conduct board meetings, ensure agenda items are placed on the agenda and be a go-to person on behalf of the board.
“But as far as anything other than that, I believe all decisions are made at the board level and all decisions should go to the board,” Lancaster said. “All of the board members should have all of the information — the good, the bad and the interesting.”
Peterson said he thinks his role is to be another voice for Lancaster in understanding issues that come before the county board.
“She is the chair and is in charge, but I also think we need to listen to the other board members and get their input on what we are doing,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.