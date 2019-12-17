The Hall County Board of Supervisors has approved bids for both repairs to the front steps of the Federal Building and for gravel stockpiles.
At its meeting Tuesday, the board voted 7-0 to award the Federal Building front steps project to Baltazar’s Stone of Omaha at a base bid of $67,219 for just limestone, with no concrete included.
“The limestone that is currently there has been damaged over the years. Some of it is due to mismanagement,” said Hall County Facilities Director Loren “Doone” Humphrey. “When we went out for bid specifications on this, we drew up specifications for both concrete and limestone replacement. When we got bids a month ago, we only had one bid. We went back, re-advertised it and we received two bids this time.”
The board voted 7-0 to award gravel contracts to three bidders — Island Landhandlers, Hooker Brothers Sand and Gravel and Mid Nebraska Aggregate — for gravel. It awarded bids to Mid Nebraska Aggregate for the Wood River, Cairo and Alda stockpiles for a total of $96,197, $73,139 and $48,090, respectively.
Hooker Brothers was awarded the gravel bid for the Grand Island Old Potash Highway, Doniphan East and Doniphan West stockpiles at a total of $40,850, $34,235 and $48,165, respectively. Island Landhandlers was awarded the gravel bid for the Grand Island Second Street stockpile at a total of $27,160.
The total cost for the gravel stockpiles are $367,836. A per ton gravel price was also set for townships if needed.
Supervisor Gary Quandt asked Public Works Director Steve Riehle what he has estimated for the gravel bids. He said he estimated the bids to total $395,000.
In other action
In other action, the Hall County board:
— Voted 7-0 to approve a memorandum of understanding with Nebraska Medical.
— Voted 7-0 to set a public hearing regarding the elected Hall County surveyor for 10 a.m. Jan. 7, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.