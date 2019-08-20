The conditions on a temporary 90-day permit for a compost facility in rural Hall County have been set.
At its meeting Tuesday, the Hall County Board of Supervisors voted 4-2-1, with Supervisors Dick Hartman and Jane Richardson voting no and Supervisor Butch Hurst abstaining, to approve a resolution setting conditions on a 90-day conditional-use permit for Smart Soil, LLC.
Hurst told The Independent after the vote that he abstained because he felt the people serving on the trial assessment committee, including the neighbors serving on it, should make the decision for him in regards to a long-term conditional use permit.
The county board previously voted to approve the temporary 90-day conditional-use permit for Smart Soil and Andrew Woitaszewski for a test plot for a proposed compost facility one mile north of Husker Highway and 190th Road on the west side of the road.
Woitaszewski previously told the board that he plans to “start small” with materials he knows he can handle, such as paunch material. His proposed compost facility would take organic waste material from local manufacturers and city waste. The most noticeable would be paunch material from JBS.
Paunch is the material left in the stomach and intestines of slaughtered livestock, like undigested corn, straw and silage.
Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity said the conditional-use permit’s 90-day period would begin when the first load of compost material is delivered to the site. He added the trial period would allow for at least two composting cycles, ideally three 30-day composting cycles.
“That way, we don’t start it today, have it take them 30 days to get the site ready for this and lose the opportunity to do three tests,” he said. “At the end of the 90 days, Smart Soil closes it up. Thirty days after that the county board will hold a public hearing, we will invite all the neighbors, and everybody who was here at the public hearing before, and you make a decision on whether to do this or not.”
According to the resolution approved by the county board Tuesday, Smart Soil would be required to have an 18 x 24 inch sign placed at the site that will include contact information for Hall County Facilities Director Loren “Doone” Humphrey and Woitaszewski.
Supervisor Dick Hartman asked Nabity what would be done with the moisture accumulated on the site during the 90-day trial period.
“Smart Soil will be doing (constructing) a smaller barrier because this is a smaller site,” Nabity said. “He (Woitaszewski) is not going to be building what he would be building for a permanent facility. He is going to keep the water on his site. An engineer will design a small berm to hold that water on-site.”
The resolution states Smart Soil is required to contain all the water that falls within the compost facility site inside it and ensure it does not leave the site. It shall also “maintain natural drainage to and from the site at pre-development quantity and in substantially the same location.”
The resolution also specifies the list of materials that can be composted at the compost facility. Those materials include paunch with blood, grease and meat eliminated from it; waste-activated sludge; bio solids; cornstalks; wood chips; grass clippings; cardboard and paper; and scrubber ash.
During the 90-day trial period, Nabity said, Smart Soil has to meet Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy requirements.
“They are not as stringent as they would be for the actual operation because they are limited to 1,000 cubic yards on-site at a time,” he said. “When JBS was here, they said that would be about two days worth of the paunch that would be there. It would take 21 to 30 days to finish the composting on that 1,000 cubic yards. This would allow three tests in that 90-day period.”
As part of the 90-day conditional-use permit, a committee made up of neighbors, county board members and county staff will “make observations and give feedback regarding the 90-day trial.” Supervisors Karen Bredthauer, Hurst and Ron Peterson will serve on the committee that will oversee the 90-day trial assessment.
The committee will tour the compost facility site and fill out surveys regarding their observations. The surveys will be collected by Humphrey’s office and provided to the county board for consideration at a public hearing at the end of the 90-day trial period.
Supervisor Gary Quandt said he went to a meeting Monday night with people from Hamilton and Merrick counties. He said these individuals have had the same past problems with compost facilities and are watching what Hall County is doing with Smart Soil’s proposed compost facility.
“I believe this test plot is the best thing we can do for the future of Hall County and JBS,” Quandt said. “It is a controlled situation, the neighbors are going to have a say in what is happening here and it is going to be done right. At the end of the 90 days, if it don’t work, we are done. But this is one more chance to try.”