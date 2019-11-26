Amick Acres will soon get improvements to mitigate future flooding thanks to a project approved by the Hall County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
The board voted 5-2, with supervisors Dick Hartman and Jane Richardson voting no, to devote up to $120,000 to improving drainage in and around Amick Acres, west of Doniphan.
Supervisor Gary Quandt made a motion to devote up to $120,000 to the project, with the Natural Resources District taking the lead on the project. Hall County, the NRD and the Amick Acres homeowners associations would each take on a third of the cost of the project.
“In all of the water projects we have done in Hall County, the NRD has taken the lead on them,” Quandt said. “I think this board can push the NRD. We have been great partners before. I think working together with the three entities, we can do something that can help these people in the future. But we want to make sure it is done right and has the NRD’s blessing and the Army Corps of Engineers’ blessing.”
An amendment to the motion made by Hartman to devote up to $150,000 to the project failed on a 4-3 vote. Only he, supervisor Butch Hurst and Richardson voted yes.
At the board’s Oct. 29 meeting, Hall County Public Works Director Steve Riehle told the county board that the project would install ditches and berms south of Leisure Lake to near Sunset Drive. They would be installed up and across the roads in the area.
Riehle told the board Tuesday that he looked at the roads department budget and identified $36,000 in funds under the line item for structures, pipes and box culverts which could be devoted to the project.
Larry Mulligan, an Amick Acres resident who is a member of its homeowners association, said both associations in Amick Acres East and Amick Acres West voted unanimously to approve the project’s concept and to provide financial support for the project.
“Where we are at at this point in time — from my point of view — is if the county steps up, says it will be a part of it and that it will go to the NRD, they (homeowners association) will be a part of it we move on it,” he said,
Riehle said the Amick Acres homeowners associations have continued to have discussions with landowners on land easements needed to complete the project, including with the landowner north of Cedarview Drive where the ditch would need to be widened.
Supervisor Ron Peterson asked Riehle about the land easement for the property and who would officially “own” that.
“It is my recommendation that if the ground is not farmable, you might as well buy the ground because the farmer is not going to be able to farm it,” Riehle said. “They do not want to pay taxes on ground they cannot farm. Then the homeowners association would own it up to Hilltop Road. Then when you are along the side of Cedarview Drive, it could be either a county-owned or homeowners association-owned ditch.”
Peterson also inquired about what sort of communication the county is getting from the NRD in terms of its thoughts. Riehle said the NRD is aware of the project, but they have not been formally asked to participate. He added the homeowners associations’ executive committees have talked with the NRD.
“It seems to me that the NRD’s expertise in this area would be very helpful because they have done a number of projects,” Peterson said. “So it would make sense that they be the lead in the project because they have the capability and understanding of this. Water is their business.”
Richardson disagreed with Peterson, saying it would be “a real disservice to the residents” to have the NRD’s blessing before proceeding with the project.
“I am not against having the NRD involved, I just think that if you are going to wait for them to take the lead, we are going to be ‘waiting in line,’” she said.
