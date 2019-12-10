A compost facility in western Hall County will be moving forward.
At its meeting Tuesday, the Hall County Board of Supervisors voted 6-1, with Supervisor Dick Hartman voting no, to approve a seven-year conditional-use permit for Smart Soil LLC and Andrew Woitaszewski to operate a compost facility located a mile north of Husker Highway and 190th Road on the west side of the road.
Woitaszewski plans to “start small” with materials he knows he can handle, such as paunch material. His proposed compost facility would take organic waste material from local manufacturers and city waste. The most noticeable would be paunch material from JBS.
Paunch is the material left in the stomach and intestines of slaughtered livestock, such as undigested corn, straw and silage.
Woitaszewski said at a previous county board meeting that his compost facility would use an aerobic composting method where the compost material would be placed in windrows 10 feet wide and about 4 feet tall. The material would be turned constantly and the temperature would be maintained to eliminate moisture.
This method would differ from the old method of anaerobic composition, with which the county has had issues in the past, he said, as the anaerobic method has the compost material looking nice on the outside, but is “gross, soggy and gooey” on the inside.
The approved conditional-use permit comes following a 90-day temporary permit approved by the county board in August.
During the public hearing on the conditional-use permit prior to the vote, Pam Dubbs urged the board to make some changes to the conditions of the permit prior to approving it. She said that at times, she and her husband could smell a strong odor coming from the compost facility.
Dubbs requested that the county board restrict Woitaszewski and Smart Soil from turning the piles on Sundays from May 1 to Oct. 1.
“Most people like to enjoy their backyards in the summertime and on holidays,” she said. “I would like them to be restricted from turning that stuff during that time. I don’t want my kids to be out there on the Fourth of July enjoying fireworks with clothes pins on their noses.”
Dubbs also asked the board if it could require Woitaszewski and Smart Soil to have the compost site inspected four times a year in its first year of operation, rather than twice a year.
“Instead of only having the site inspected twice, you can have it inspected every quarter to see how he is coming along and to make sure he is complying with things,” she said. “Then, after he gets it up and going, go back to inspecting the site only two times a year.”
After an inquiry from Supervisor Jane Richardson, Woitaszewski said he would be willing to implement her suggestions. Supervisor Ron Peterson made a motion to approve the conditional-use permit for Smart Soil with the suggestions from Dubbs included in it.
Hall County Facilities Director Loren “Doone” Humphrey said during the 90-day trial, a committee made up of neighbors, Hall County supervisors and Hall County Buildings and Grounds Department officials met weekly on Thursdays at both 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to better understand the process and evaluate the odors at the site.
“It started out on Bluff Center Road and Old Potash Highway. We put two survey sheets out,” Humphrey said. “The first survey sheet was pretty simple and after the first meeting we revised it to be a little more specific about locations. We met there at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., we determined what direction the wind was blowing in and the direction we would be down wind at — where we would smell the odors the most at.”
He showed the board a sheet on the survey results and the odor ratings from Sept. 12 to Nov. 21. The comments from the committee members were mainly that the odor was mild and tolerable, but a couple comments said that the odor was offensive and “smelled like a decayed animal.”
Woitaszewski said that anyone who says there is no odor is incorrect and so are those who say there is a “consistent, offensive odor.”
“We have the results from the committee that show most of the time, the odors were not offensive,” he said. “The results of the trial show that 97% of the time, the odor rated at a tolerable odor or less. Granted, there were days with extreme winds where we did have some reports and there is no denying of that. But I firmly believe that with site preparation with trees and the overall layout, these (odor) issues can largely be eliminated.”
Diann Muhlbach, who lives 3,400 feet from the compost facility and served on the committee, said she supported the facility.
“If my husband and I had not visited the compost site, we would not have known the smells we were checking on,” Muhlbach said. “When we drove around, we could smell different scents. We went past the landfill, the hog farm, nearby fields and the compost site. Were they strong, identifiable smells? Sometimes. Usually, they were faint scents that weren’t identifiable. Sometimes, there were no smells at all. The strongest smell was always at the site past the two gates.”
She said there were a couple times she was outside when she “smelled a different scent” and could not identify what it was, but that the smell never lingered and dissipated quickly.
“One evening when we visited the site the smell did not hit me until I walked 20 to 30 feet between the rows at the site,” she said. “That smell — both day and night — never arrived at our home; I was amazed.”
Muhlbach said never in the course of the trial period did the outside smell keep her and her husband from enjoying outside activities.
Hartman asked her whether an operation 10 times the size of the trial operation would impact the smell at the site and her home. She said she did not think it would be a lingering smell.
“The smell that we smelled did not stay around for very long and every time there was a considerable concern, Andrew (Woitaszewski) has tried to see if he could figure out how to get rid of that smell,” Muhlbach said.
Tom Hulme spoke in opposition to the compost facility, saying the trial was not the same size or scale as the full operation will be.
Hulme added the trial was conducted in fall when the weather is mild, as opposed to spring when it is wet or summer with lingering heat.
“We do not know how our wet springs or our summers will affect the odor and flies at the site,” he said. “A couple days monitoring a month for a three-month trial is not a realistic trial compared to a full-scale compost operation year-round.”
Roger Hanousek also spoke in opposition to the compost facility.
Hanousek said he has property around the area of the proposed compost site and that he and his friends who live 2 and a half to 3 miles from the compost facility could smell an odor coming from it.
“I stopped one morning with the group, the man told me it was all the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy would allow them to do,” he said. “This is not a test at all. Come out the first of July and I bet you won’t be able to stand there even an hour and stand the smell when the facility is in operation.”
Hartman said he was “definitely against this” and that he has received calls from his constituents saying they were, too.
“I had a lot of calls from different people who couldn’t be here today because they knew it was a done deal and I agree with them,” he said. “I feel sorry for the people that have to deal with this. If you think you have an issue now, just wait until we get the full deal. Sleep tight and smell the manure.”
In other action, the county board voted 7-0 to approve a motion made by Peterson to have Deputy Hall County Attorney Sarah Carstensen explore the most economically feasible options for defending Hall County in a lawsuit regarding its appointment of an election commissioner.
Last week, a lawsuit was filed by Hall County resident Judith Vohland in Hall County District Court against Hall County and Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet. The complaint challenges a state law that allows county boards in some Nebraska counties to appoint their election commissioners.
“The intent of my motion is to pursue the most economically feasible way to address this, including the possibility of joining with others if we need to,” Peterson said.
