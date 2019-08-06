A proposed compost facility will be moving forward on a trial basis.
At its meeting Tuesday morning, the Hall County Board of Supervisors voted 5-2, with Supervisors Dick Hartman and Jane Richardson voting no, to grant a 90-day conditional-use permit to Smart Soil, LLC and Andrew Woitaszewski for a test plot for the facility.
The vote followed an earlier motion made by Hartman to deny the 90-day permit, which failed on a 5-2 vote with only Hartman and Richardson voting yes. Smart Soil will return to the county board in two weeks where it will have stipulations set on its temporary conditional-use permit.
Woitaszewski is seeking a permanent conditional-use permit from the county for Smart Soil, a proposed compost facility. He said he plans to “start small” with materials he knows he can handle, such as paunch material. His proposed compost facility would take organic waste material from local manufacturers and city waste. The most noticeable would be paunch material from JBS.
Paunch is the material left in the stomach and intestines of slaughtered livestock, like undigested corn, straw and silage.
The proposed compost facility is located one mile north of Husker Highway and 190th Road on the west side of the road. Smart Soil has a seven-year contract with JBS that entails nine loads a day.
Woitaszewski said at a previous county board meeting that his proposed compost facility would use an aerobic composting method where the compost material would be placed in windrows 10 feet wide and about four feet tall. He said the material would be turned constantly and the temperatures would be maintained to eliminate moisture.
This method would differ from the old method of anaerobic composition, with which the county has had issues in the past, Woitaszewski said, as the anaerobic method has the compost material looking nice on the outside, but is “gross, soggy and gooey” on the inside.
“What we are proposing to do is a trial process so everybody around us can see what it can and cannot do,” Woitaszewski said. “I have been to a lot of these types of facilities and have seen some great things, but a lot of these people have never seen one before. I think they deserve an opportunity to see it, smell it, feel it or whatever they want to do.”
Woitaszewski said Smart Soil plans to have a committee made up of neighbors, Hall County supervisors and Hall County Buildings and Grounds officials. He added the committee members will have “an important voice” to see the test plot and ask questions.
Diann Muhlbach said she lives 3,400 feet from the proposed site of the compost facility and is willing to be on the committee.
“My husband and I are willing to be on that committee to learn more about what is going on,” she said. “I am not against progress, but I am also concerned about the water issues and what happens during this trial period. I am a person who likes to get a lot of information and process that. I am still in that processing phase right now. I do not want to say I am for or against it because I want some information.”
At the end of the 90-day trial period, Woitaszewski said, the neighbors will be invited back to a public hearing to voice their opinions on the proposed compost facility “whether they are from a mile away or 20 miles away.”
“All we are looking at is just a trial,” he said. “It is better to look at it and, if it goes good, we have a boatload more tax money coming in for Hall County. If it goes poorly and people don’t like it, then we’ll go away.”
Not all the neighbors who attended Tuesday’s meeting are in favor of the proposed compost facility. Roger Hanousek, who lives near the site, said he thinks the project will happen eventually, but does not want to see it in his area.
“We are talking about a few pounds of stuff a week with the loads on the roads when it gets open,” he said. “The breakdown of bacteria does not happen overnight. You are going to have a smell there in cold and hot weather.”
Gordon Dibbern said he has concerns about drainage and potential water runoff at the proposed compost facility. John Ditter, JBS environmental manager, said 35 of the 40 acres at the site would be used for storage, composting and windrows. The other five acres would be used for a holding pond.
“That holding pond would be in line with a clay liner to help protect from leaking into the groundwater,” Ditter said. “It contains that surface water that runs into the ground. The dirt work necessary to grade all that 40 acres to one holding pond would be paid for by Andrew (Woitaszewski).”
Scott Sorensen of Cairo, who is a certified crop consultant, spoke in favor of the proposed compost facility. He said he has toured a similar facility in Stanton and also got to go on an agricultural tour in the European Union where he saw these sites.
After visiting them, Sorensen said it is obvious to him that Hall County needs to invest in a compost facility.
“Going forward with this, I think there are going to be a lot of restrictions put upon this by the Department of Environment and Energy,” he said. “If we can have this as an option, it is going to set us up for a better future.”
Supervisor Gary Quandt said that Hall County has been trying to have a compost facility for more than 40 years and has failed. He said the 90-day trial allows the county to see one finally be successful.
“We have an opportunity to do a test plot for 90 days. At the end of 90 days, if this thing is not everything the county board likes, we can shut it down then or at any time during the 90-day period,” he said. “If this test plot goes forward, we are either going to open the door up a little bit or nail it shut. We have to come up with a viable solution to this paunch manure.”
Supervisor Karen Bredthauer said that Hall County is “not making this easy at all” for Woitaszewski and that his conditional-use permit will have a number of stipulations on it because “we do not want this to be a mess in Hall County.”
“We are giving him (Woitaszewski) so much scrutiny that he is going to have to ask us to poop,” she said. “He has to list everything that he is going to put on that property. If he doesn’t do that, we can make a phone call to DEE and they can shut him down within 24 hours. We can go out there and we have made it so that two times a year, we will just randomly show up on-site and inspect it.”
Bredthauer added, “If we want the future of our children to have another option – just look at this option and give him (Woitaszewski) 90 days – to let this guy prove to everyone in this room, or not prove to us, that he can make it.”