The Hall County Board of Commissioners went into executive session Tuesday for a strategy session regarding the potential real estate purchase of the former Hooker Brothers Construction location at 2510 North Road, but not without debate over whether the matter should be discussed in executive session.
The board voted 4-3, with Commissioners Dick Hartman, Pam Lancaster and Gary Quandt voting no, to go into executive session. In voting to do so, Commissioner Ron Peterson said there were some things regarding strategy and the property itself in regard to a strategy session that he wanted to discuss in executive session, rather than in open session.
Lancaster said she did not know if the board has decided whether to move forward with purchasing the former Hooker Brothers property and that she was uncomfortable going into executive session “just to go on about what we liked, what we didn’t like and so on.”
She asked Deputy County Attorney Sarah Carstensen for her advice on whether the board should discuss the matter in executive session. Carstensen noted that according to the Nebraska Open Meetings Act, a board can go into closed session for strategy sessions “with respect to real estate purchases.”
“I think that you are permitted to do that and discuss what your strategy is going to be in terms of real estate,” Carstensen said. “It is giving you the opportunity to do that on behalf of the public.”
Hartman said that if the board was going to discuss the matter, it needed to do it in open session. Quandt said that after touring the former Hooker Brothers site, he is not in favor of purchasing it.
“Part of the reason we were looking at moving into a new building was (because of) the location,” he said. “This location is no better than what we have now. With the way ag land is right now and the valuations, I am not in favor of moving forward with this.”
After the board came out of executive session, Quandt said no final decision was made in regard to purchasing the Hooker Brothers property. No votes were taken on the matter, other than a 7-0 vote to go out of executive session. The matter is expected to be discussed openly at future board meetings.
