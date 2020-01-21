The Hall County Board of Commissioners approved 370 total tax correction notices Tuesday and more may be brought before the board for approval.
At its meeting Tuesday morning, the county board, acting as the Board of Equalization, voted unanimously to approve the tax correction notices. Hall County Assessor Kristi Wold said the issues stem from an error with Vanguard, the accounting software used by her office. She said the software was implemented in February 2019 and was launched in November 2019 with “a large transfer of data.”
“We were told it would work seamlessly with the treasurer’s office and that there would be no issues,” Wold said. However, she said that is not the case.
“We cannot get any help. In our eyes, there should have been an easier way to do it than this. (Deputy Assessor) Mandy (Pfeil) did 39 of them in an eight-hour day. So we are spending our precious, valued time writing tax corrections.”
Deputy Hall County Attorney Sarah Carstensen said some of the issues are related to instructions given to the assessor’s office.
“They completed the modifications for them, the export happened and on the import side, when it was received, it was not the same as the information that was on the computer on the export,” she said. “It was my understanding that further communication occurred between the assessor’s office and Vanguard. Vanguard gave them additional instructions in order to make some additional modifications. At that point, I feel like if we exported it again, it would come over to the assessor as intended.”
Wold said that when she called Vanguard for support, she never received an answer on how to alleviate the problem. Carstensen said she thinks the county needs to go back to Vanguard and inform them of the problems the assessor’s office is currently facing.
“How can we overcome them if we are to stay with Vanguard?” Carstensen said. “We want them to help us fix those issues.”
Commissioner Gary Quandt asked if there are more tax correction notices coming before the county board for approval. Wold said there will be.
Pfeil said she has 112 tax correction notices left to do concerning properties in the Copper Creek subdivision. Wold said there will be additional notices that will be sent out as her office has to redo notices for split parcels from last year.
Quandt asked Wold how many dollars worth of property her office has to issue tax correction notices for. She said she did not know that exact total but that “it’s a lot.”
Quandt also inquired about whether the tax corrections would affect the county’s levy. Wold said she did not think it would.
Also Tuesday, the Hall County board voted 7-0 to approve a resolution supporting state legislation to turn the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery into a state-owned cemetery with surrounding acres available for future expansion. According to the resolution language, a copy of the resolution will be sent to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office, as well as to members of the Legislature’s Military Affairs Committee.
For the record
In other action, the board:
— Voted 3-3-1 against setting two-year terms for the board chair. Commissioners Butch Hurst, Ron Peterson and Jane Richardson voted yes, while Commissioner Dick Hartman abstained.
— Voted 6-0-1, with Richardson abstaining, to approve the 2020 visitor improvement grant awards.
