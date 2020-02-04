There’s a new dog in Hall County.
At its meeting Tuesday morning, the Hall County Board of Commissioners was introduced to the Hall County Sheriff’s Department’s newest K-9, Gio, a 29-month-old Dutch shepherd, and his handler, Deputy Draper Sullivan.
Sullivan said he got Gio last September before spending four months in the Nebraska State Patrol’s K-9 training camp. He and Gio have “been out on the road” for a month and a week.
Sheriff Rick Conrad said it had been 10 to 15 years since the department had a K-9. When he ran for sheriff in 2016, the reintroduction of the K-9 unit was something he campaigned on. Conrad said Gio was purchased through a donation from an anonymous group, which helps the Sheriff’s Department as it has a tight budget.
Board Chairwoman Pam Lancaster asked Sullivan why K-9s are important to the Sheriff’s Department. Sullivan said there is a lot of drug trafficking that occurs on the interstate and highways throughout Hall County and that K-9s such as Gio help stop the narcotics transport.
Commissioner Gary Quandt asked Sullivan if Gio has found any drugs yet. Sullivan said he has “in a weird, roundabout way” as he has found drug residue inside vehicles.
Commissioner Jane Richardson asked Sullivan if Gio wears a bulletproof vest. He said he does not.
Sullivan also said that when he is off duty, Gio lives at home with him.
“Deputy Sullivan was made to do this job,” Conrad said. “I have no doubt he is going to do a great job handling the dog. Gio and Deputy Sullivan are going to serve Hall County very well. We are excited and he (Sullivan) loves his job.”
Also Tuesday, the county board heard an update from Deputy Hall County Attorney Sarah Carstensen regarding Wednesday’s Public Service Commission meeting regarding problem railroad crossings. That hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St.
Carstensen said the commission will host two hearings to address problem railroad crossings. The first will address complaints with Central Nebraska Railroad, while the second hearing will address issues with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad.
“This is an investigation being conducted by the Public Service Commission; it is not our investigation,” she said. “They control what happens in the investigation. It is their prerogative to call the witnesses they find helpful. We have tried to assist them in giving them information regarding potential witnesses or evidence they may find helpful in being able to understand the issues that are affecting Grand island and Hall County citizens.”
Carstensen told the county board she did not know how long the meeting will last Wednesday, but that the commission will spend as much time as it can asking questions to get as much information as possible.
She said she encourages all individuals affected by problem railroad crossings to voice their concerns to the Public Service Commission Wednesday.
