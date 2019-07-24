The Hall County Board of Supervisors began its budget discussion Wednesday morning as outside entities came forward with their budget requests for the upcoming fiscal year.
During a special meeting, the board listened to requests from the county’s rural fire departments, Hall County Ag Society, Hall County Airport Authority, the Grand Island/Hall County Convention and Visitors Bureau and Stuhr Museum.
Stuhr Museum
For its proposed fiscal 2019-20 budget, Stuhr Museum Executive Director Joe Black said the museum assumes a 0% increase in property tax asking, per the county board’s request.
“The museum staff will not be receiving a cost-of-living adjustment this year, since it is a flat year,” Black said.
He said the museum exceeded budgeted revenue expectations in gallery sales, memberships and total revenue.
In his budget presentation, Black gave a report on how the museum used its $10,000 in lodging tax funding for promotions. The majority of the funds went to a AAA Guidebook with the Grand Island/Hall County Convention and Visitors Bureau ($3,779) and a national social media video campaign with the CVB ($3,526).
He said despite being given $10,000 in lodging tax funding, Stuhr Museum spent a total of $11,195 for promotions in the 2018-19 fiscal.
Black also gave the board an overview of some of the highlights at Stuhr Museum this past year.
He said this past weekend’s Welcome Home event was a success and that the museum attracted more than 600 visitors last summer for the American Solar Challenge. This weekend, the museum will see hundreds of Boy Scouts and leaders on the museum grounds for Merit Badge University.
Last spring, Black said, the museum worked with the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce to conduct an impact study looking at the museum’s impact on the Hall County economy. The study concluded that the impact to the county is $5.88 million.
“That does not take into account the visitors who come in and spend new money from outside in the economy,” he said. “We are very proud of that fact. We take those hard-earned tax dollars and multiply it to make the county a better, more successful place.”
Black said the 2018-19 fiscal year saw more than 63,000 visitors to the museum from 1,848 ZIP codes, all 50 states and 25 foreign countries.
Hall County Airport Authority
Mike Olson, executive director of the Central Nebraska Regional Airport, gave a report on the airport and its budget request for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
Olson said the airport is not requesting an increase in funds this year. The total budget asking is $527,668 for the general fund and $1.2 million for the bond fund — the same as last year.
Of the general fund, $227,668 is proposed to be devoted to general fund operations and $300,000 to general funds designated for air service development.
He said the airport currently has daily flights to Dallas/Fort Worth and twice-weekly flights to Las Vegas. He added there will be tri-weekly flights to Phoenix-Mesa for “another week or two” before going to twice weekly. There are also monthly charter flights to Laughlin, Nev., and Wendover, Nev./Utah.
In 2018, there were 63,542 enplanements, which compares to 66,880 in 2017 and 69,009 in 2016. For the first six months of 2019, the airport had 35,768 enplanements.
Olson said the airport has made $25 million in capital improvements in the past five years, with $14.6 million in improvements being done to its passenger terminal and $2.4 million to its administration building. He said some of the future federal capital improvement projects are a new fire station and fire truck, wildlife/security fencing and a new snowplow with deicer. The projects are 95% federally funded.
Convention and Visitors Bureau
Brad Mellema, executive director of the Grand Island/Hall County Convention and Visitors Bureau, gave an overview of the CVB and its budget request.
The CVB’s total expenses for fiscal 2019-20 are expected to be $569,386.20. Of these expenses, $271,473 will be devoted to personnel. Its total income is expected to be $529,400 for fiscal 2019-20.
Mellema said the CVB is predominantly funded by the occupancy tax, which is assessed to everyone who stays in a hotel or motel in Hall County.
“Two dollars is in that and funds the operations of the CVB,” he said. “There is an additional 2% that goes to the improvement fund and is what we use to pay for our obligation to the Heartland Events Center. That is a 20-year bond obligation that we adopted. Lastly, the city of Grand Island imposed a 2% funding on those properties located within the boundaries of Grand Island that goes to the Heartland Events Center for marketing and operations.”
Mellema said that in May, the Grow Grand Island Partnership executive board gave approval for a $200,000 grant to be used by the Hall County Convention and Visitors Bureau to help attract more events and visitors to Grand Island.
Other budget requests heard by the county board were:
— Cairo Rural Fire District No. 5, seeking a total tax request of $90,078. A total of $38,078 would come from the general fund, an increase of $1,500. A total of $20,000 would come from the sinking fund and $32,000 from the bond fund.
— Wood River Rural Fire District, seeking a total tax request of $93.009. A total of $39,474 would come from the general fund, $16,943 from the sinking fund and $36,592 from the bond fund
— Shelton Fire District No. 3, seeking a total tax request of $26,225, all from the general fund.
— Grand Island Suburban Fire District No. 3, seeking a total tax request of $292,310. A total of $132,158.47 would come from the general fund and $160,152 would come from the sinking fund.
— Doniphan Fire District No. 6, seeking a total tax request of $91,872. This amount is unchanged from last year.
— Hall County Agricultural Society, requesting $156,040, all from the general fund. This is the same tax request as past years, society officials said.