Hall County Commissioner Pam Lancaster said she has never made her passion for and belief in county government a secret.
Since 1996, Lancaster has served on the Hall County Board of Supervisors and she hopes to continue to serve the residents of Hall County by seeking another term on the board, now the Board of Commissioners. She filed Tuesday for re-election to represent District 4.
District 4 includes the area in Grand Island of Eighth Street south to just south of Wildwood Drive, and from Locust Street west to Jefferson Street in the northern part of the district and Blaine Street in the southern part of the district.
Lancaster said one of the main reasons she should be retained as a Hall County commissioner is her “extensive experience.” The board does not have a county administrator like larger Nebraska counties do, so all of the duties done by an administrator are done by the board members.
“We do that with the help of our board assistant (Kim Dugan) and she is wonderful, but is new at the job,” Lancaster said. “So the institutional knowledge is imperative in this situation. We have new board members and people who have only been through the budget process once. The institutional knowledge is really important to assist with the business and work of the county board. It is also needed to make sure the board assistant grows in her job.”
In addition to serving as Hall County board chairwoman during her time on the board — including this year — Lancaster has served as chairwoman of the county’s audit and budget committees “for the majority of those years” she has served on the board.
“I have worked with auditors to develop early projections of revenues and expenditures,” she said. “I have a pretty extensive background in budgeting.”
Lancaster said she is also a fiscal conservative and gives “a lot of consideration” to the expenditures of Hall County when she spends taxpayer dollars.
“Over the past decade or so, the Hall County board has been so careful when we developed our budgets that not only has the levy not increased, it has actually decreased slightly a couple times. Generally, it has stayed steady,” she said. “My priority has always been to provide Hall County with services in the most efficient and effective way we can and I will continue to do that.”
Lancaster said she supports broadening the tax base to encourage new business growth and economic development in Hall County.
“For 10 of the last 12 years, Hall County has enjoyed prosperity,” she said. “There has been a lot of building new homes, increased business activities and so on. But that has changed in the last couple years. The farm economy is slowing down, so if Hall County is to retain its services and not raise taxes, we will need to continue to cut the necessary spending and make sure that our available dollars are spent in ways that best benefit the taxpayer.”
Lancaster said she “truly appreciate(s)” the opportunity to represent the residents of District 4 and would appreciate their continued support. She is currently running unopposed. Challengers have until March 2 to file for election.
