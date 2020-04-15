Grand Island police have issued half a dozen citations for violating restrictions related to COVID-19, most of which were given to people who were in city parks.
On April 2, Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele closed all city parks, excluding hike-bike trails and public sidewalks.
“That’s been our most reoccurring problem,” said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.
Police have received more than the six complaints. “Obviously, we’re not writing tickets to little kids on the playground,” Duering said. Those ticketed have been adults or young adults.
As far as Duering knows, police haven’t issued citations for personal gatherings. “We didn’t break up any Easter gatherings or anything like that that I’m aware of,” he said.
On April 7, police issued a citation to a Grand Island nail salon that was operating when it shouldn’t have been.
The directed health measure closes tattoo parlors, massage parlors, barbershops, beauty/nail salons and similar personal services businesses.
On Tuesday night, the City Council raised the cost of a citation from $25 to $100. Violators must also pay costs.
That increase takes effect today.
Police haven’t received many complaints the last day or two. But there were about 15 complaints over the weekend “and probably about that many last week,” Duering said.
So police are “definitely seeing some noncompliance” with the COVID regulations. The fine increase might help prevent blatant violations.
“But really the number of citations and the number of complaints for the size of the city in my opinion has been pretty small,” Duering said. “And we still try and get voluntary compliance when we can.”
Because the coronavirus is keeping people off the streets, police have seen a decrease in some types of crime.
Duering doesn’t want to jinx it by saying it out loud, but “really the number of calls have been pretty low.”
When “you don’t have people gathered together in areas,” assaults tend to go down, he said.
Many calls police respond to are related to retail. Those responses have declined because of the restrictions that stores are under. “You can’t shoplift if you can’t go to the store,” he said. If there are fewer people in a store, their actions are easier to monitor.
“Our call volume has been pretty low. I think there’s probably a social tipping point where that starts moving the other direction. But we’re going to hold onto it as long as we can,” Duering said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.