This year’s Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity Mr. Habitat contestants have been announced.
The contestants are Brent Lindner (Ohana Hospitality Group), Jared Loudy (White Castle Roofing), Travis Powell (Essential Personnel), Doug Schliefert (Texas Roadhouse) and Eric Wright (Berkshire Hathaway Home Services).
Mr. Habitat is an annual fund raising competition that pits five men against each other in a battle to raise money for the non-profit, housing organization. This year’s theme, Mr. Habitat: Who’s the Boss.
“This year’s group is following last year’s grandpas, who raised a phenomenal amount for our capital campaign,” said Dana Jelinek, Executive Director of Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity, “The grandpas are a tough group to follow, but this year’s contestants are up for the challenge.”
The fund raising competition started July 1. Each of the contestants is determining their method of raising funds, including several dine to donate days at local restaurants. Plus, some contestants are working on organizing special events.
Powell already has four dine to donate days scheduled, a grocery bagging event, and a family fun night.
“I am excited to participate as a contestant. I first volunteered to build a Habitat home after I graduated from college and have seen the impact this organization has made,” said Powell.
Loudy said he agreed to participate in part due to his business’s participation with Habitat in the region, plus for personal reasons.
“Habitat has had a special place in my heart since I was in grade school.” Loudy said. “I had a friend whose family was blessed to purchase a home from Habitat. I can look back now and finally understand the pride they felt to help build their home and the responsibility they learned when they got their mortgage.”
According to Jelinek, each of the other contestants has volunteered, or helped previous Mr. Habitat contestants in past years. Both Schliefert and Lindner have generously held dine to donate events for other past contestants, and now will be holding their own. Wright has worked on Habitat sites and is hoping to use his connections in the community for support.
Community members can find out about events by contacting the Habitat office at 308-385-5510, or by watching the organization’s Facebook page and website. Each of the contestants has their own Facebook page, as well as profile on the organizations’ website. The Facebook pages can be found by searching the contestants’ names followed by the words, “for Mr. Habitat”. Since events can be added quickly, Facebook is likely the most up-to-date source of information.
“The easiest way to donate is to visit www.gihabitat.org/mrhabitat2019” said Jelinek.
At the end of the competition, September 10, Jelinek said the man with the most money raised will win the crown. Tables for the event are being sold now. Although the front row of tables has already sold out, there are 25 other tables for eight currently available for $150 each. Those wanting information can call 308-385-5510 or go to gihabitat.ticket.qtego.net.
In addition to the crowning on September 10, there will be raffle, a dessert auction and salad buffet. This is the eleventh year for the Mr. Habitat competition, which has raised over $177,000.
“Mr. Habitat is just fun, why wouldn’t anyone want to participate in some way?” Jelinek said.
Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit housing organization, which provides homeownership opportunities to qualifying low-income households. With the help of building industry professionals, the organization recently completed its 100th home.
To learn more about Habitat for Humanity or the Mr. Habitat competition, call 308-385-5510.