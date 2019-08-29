Both the Nebraska State Fair and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are celebrating their 150th anniversary this year. For fairgoers, it’s not hard to see or understand the vital contribution that the 4-H program has played in the history of both entities.
Fairgoers who visit the 4-H and FFA Building can see the depth and variety of 4-H projects on display. As they wander the aisles, visitors can see a variety of subjects that include foods, forestry, home development, human environment, entomology, conservations and wildlife, consumer management, horticulture, agriculture and much more.
According to Kathleen Lodl, associate dean of Nebraska Extension and 4-H program administrator, this year’s State Fair will feature more than 10,000 4-H exhibits from 2,500 exhibitors representing all 93 Nebraska counties.
“The University of Nebraska–Lincoln and the Nebraska State Fair are longtime partners in education and leadership in our state,” Lodl said. “Every State Fair is special, as we get to celebrate the success of so many youths, but this year’s fair is unique because we’re able to honor a significant milestone in our state’s history.”
The University of Nebraska was created by an act of the Nebraska State Legislature in 1869, two years after Nebraska was admitted into the United States. In 1914, Congress passed the Smith-Lever Act, which established the Cooperative Extension Service. The Nebraska 4-H program, with its roots in the Boys and Girls Clubs that had become popular in the state, eventually became part of the developing national 4-H program, for which the USDA created a charter in 1912. After the Smith-Lever Act, the Nebraska 4-H program became part of the Cooperative Extension Service, operated through UNL.
What started with exhibits featuring agriculture for the boys and home skills for the girls has evolved over the years. Those exhibits now encompass areas such as animals, food, clothing and textiles, robotics, computers, the environment, veterinary science, heritage and leadership.
“This (Nebraska State Fair) is really the showcase of all of the young people’s work from throughout the year,” Lodl said. “When you go and see those 4-H exhibits at the exhibit hall, you are seeing the success of months and months of work and experiences from young people. Everything from them learning about science to healthy living to clothing construction and some of the design behind that, you can see that showcased in their work.”
She said 4-H members are showcasing their creativity and university pride at a stepping-stone exhibit celebrating the N150 milestone. Stepping stones were exhibited at county fairs this summer, and one stone from each county will be displayed at the Raising Nebraska building during the State Fair. There is also a photography display about UNL’s 150th anniversary.
“All of that showcases the teaming of Extension and State Fair during the last 150 years,” Lodl said.
From corn clubs and canning clubs for youth, Lodl said the skills and direction of the 4-H program have dramatically evolved to reflect a more complex and diversified society.
In what was primarily an agrarian and rural state when the 4-H program started, Nebraska is now an urban state with more than two-thirds of its population living in the state’s large urban areas and their nearby communities. And Lodl said the 4-H program has adapted to that new demographic environment by bringing its program to the urban children in both traditional clubs and specialty clubs.
Lodl said UNL has always had a strong link to the state’s 4-H program. She said 4-H’ers learn about the latest research at the university as UNL staff help 4-H’ers reach their potential. Many 4-H’ers later go on to learn careers at UNL, creating a unique and productive feedback loop for Nebraska.
She also said the 4-H is a “family affair.” Kids and their parents work together on various projects, and parents become involved as 4-H adult leaders.
“We are educating the parents, along with the children,” Lodl said.
And as the State Fair and UNL celebrate their 150 anniversary, Lodl said its also a way to focus on the future.
She said it’s about focusing people’s attention to create a vision of what 4-H, UNL and the State Fair will look like in the future.
“What are the next 150 years going to look like?” Lodl said. “What we are doing is helping to create the pathway for those young people to be the next generation of Nebraska leaders.”