Monday was the first day of competition for most 4-H’ers in the State 4-H Horse Expo, but for Polk County’s hippology Senior Division team, their competition started Sunday night.
Alex Hinze, Kenzie Deprez, Sydney Roberts and Nevada Mentink are four of eight competitors representing Polk County. Each having eight years of 4-H and horse experience, they all said they felt prepared for the final part of the competition, which was the judging phase.
“We’ve learned a lot from the beginning. There’s a big difference from the beginning to now,” they said. “We’ve definitely gotten a lot closer.”
Fonner Park is hosting its 43rd Nebraska 4-H horse show this week. From Sunday night to Thursday afternoon, junior and senior competitors will be participating in various horse disciplines.
The four Polk County competitors completed the oral presentations, 200-questions written exams and stations Sunday night. On Monday in the Thompson Arena they completed the judging part of their event. In hippology, the four competitors on each team are expected to individually identify two halter and two performance class horses and answer two questions.
Hinze, Deprez, Roberts and Mentink said they started preparing for the contest after the district competition and have practiced two times a week ever since. They said one of the best parts of participating at the state competition is learning and understanding how the judges make their decisions and seeing it from the judges’ perspectives.
With hippology, the horse judging contest was occurring at the same time, but with four halter and four performance class horses. Competitors were assigned to groups of four and were to give oral reasons for two of the halter classes and oral reasons for two of the performance classes.
Lena Luck, the state 4-H coordinator and superintendent, said having so many participants and counties represented is good to see because the 4-H horse show is more than just a competition.
“It is also a great opportunity for youth to gain a lot of life skills and youth development,” Luck said. “With hippology they have to talk, critically think about things, give reasons and stand up for what they believe.”
Competition will start at 7:30 each morning through Thursday for the 4-H’ers at Fonner Park in the indoor and outdoor Thompson arenas. Finals will shortly follow each preliminary event and awards will be presented accordingly.
Hinze, Deprez, Roberts and Mentink emphasized that they’re in Grand Island to compete, but they’re also here to have fun and enjoy the experience.