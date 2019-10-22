BH Media News Service/Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub

CHI Health Good Samaritan Flight Nurse Supervisor Sara Slingsby (center) talks with Nebraska Army National Guardsmen pilot Rick Davis (left), Chief Warrant Officer 3 Tim Shaner, Sgt. Kaleb Bateman and Sgt. Jesse Anderbery (right) Saturday afternoon after the crew landed a UH-72 Lakota air ambulance on the Good Samaritan roof in Kearney. The guardsmen also had practiced hoist rescues and landings at other area hospitals in preparation for another potential natural disaster in the state.