During 2014, the communities of Hall County, led by the City of Grand Island, joined together to create a cohesive vision and action plan called “Grander Vision.”
At that same time, a similar visioning effort led by the Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Corporation, and Convention and Visitors Bureau focused on business and community development.
Under the leadership of former Mayor Jeremy Jensen, the two resulting plans were combined together into a common program of work known as “Grow Grand Island.” Today, Grow Grand Island is a 501c3 organized to facilitate implementation and ongoing visioning. The mission speaks to “planning, partnering and doing,” which is a commitment to an ongoing process of continuous improvement.
Collaboration and implementation are well underway for numerous initiatives in the program of work, especially those geared around the priorities of workforce and visitors. Even so, the original visioning effort took place five years ago. This makes it prudent to review the program of work and priorities.
The Grow Grand Island Executive Committee is meeting in early January to do just that and seeks your help in identifying the next significant priorities, as well as what should be on our horizon. We invite you to share your thoughts.
Here are a couple of questions to consider:
What projects or initiatives are you aware of that are currently being explored that would be impactful on our community if they would come to fruition? For example, sound improvement at Heartland Event Center, or Friends of Grand Island Parks plan for Stolley Park. We know there are some great ideas out there in various stages of development. We want to gather a list of them and see how they may fit into the areas of emphasis defined in our program of work review.
What is one big idea or concept that would positively change this community or region for years to come? In other words, what would you like to see Grow Grand Island pursue in the coming years to bring progress, vibrancy, and growth to Hall County? It could mean something new, but it could also mean something old that may need to discontinue.
It is the hope of Grow Grand Island to have a wide community response to these questions. To participate, simply mail your input to Grow Grand Island, P.O. Box 777, Grand Island, NE 68802; or email to receptionist@gichamber.com. Responses are requested by Dec. 31.
Tonja Brown is the implementation chair for Grow Grand Island Area Partnership. Grow Grand Island was established as a partnership involving the city, county, Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Economic Development Corp. to develop and implement an ongoing, dynamic strategic plan to guide community growth and prosperity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.