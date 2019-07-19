Grow Grand Island has received a AARP Community Challenge grant, it was announced this week.
Grow Grand Island will use its grant to place way-finding totems in “Railside,” Grand Island’s renovated historic downtown area. The totems will help pedestrians of all ages navigate Railside while also discovering the history and art it has to offer.
Also receiving a grant was the city of Hastings. The city of Hastings project will support increased outdoor physical activity for older and less active residents by installing recharge stations with benches, water fountains, concrete pads, landscaping and shade trees along the city’s Pioneer Spirit trail.
AARP announced that a total of nearly $1.6 million will be distributed to fund 159 “quick action” projects across the country, helping communities make immediate improvements and jump-start long-term progress to support residents of all ages.
Nearly 1,700 applications were received from non-profits and government entities for the program, now in its third year. Each of the projects must be completed by Nov. 4.