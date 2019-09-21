Since being established as a non-profit organization in 2016, Grow Grand Island has been working hard to create strong partnerships among key community organizations to pursue strategic initiatives that have a positive impact on the Grand Island area.
The current three-year plan includes initiatives geared around business development, workforce, quality of life and image.
Also in 2016, the City of Grand Island granted an annual allocation of the food and beverage tax fund in support of our program of work. Because local, state and federal statutes dictate the uses of tax proceeds, a balanced public-private funding mechanism is essential to carrying out the Grow Grand Island program of work. This includes investment by area businesses and grants from foundations.
Grow Grand Island has been reaching out to businesses over the summer seeking investments. Many businesses and organizations have already stepped up to support Grow Grand Island, including Jerry’s Sheet Metal, Associated Staffing, Olsson, Nebraska Truck Center, CHI Health St. Francis, Beavercreek Marketing and others. Grow Grand Island has also applied for grant funding with foundations such as Sherwood, Union Pacific, First National Bank and AARP. So far, grants have been awarded by AARP and Union Pacific.
Collectively, the investments from the business community and area foundations along with the food and beverage tax allocation will ensure we have the resources to move forward on initiatives as they take shape and roll out.
One such initiative currently taking shape will help address workforce sustainability. The Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce is leading this effort which is focused largely on upskilling and reskilling existing residents, as well as targeted talent attraction to fill employment gaps.
Another initiative moving forward will enable the bidding of larger, multi-year events via a competitive incentive fund. Drawing more visitors to our community will help grow our local economy and generate additional tax revenues. The Grand Island Convention & Visitors Bureau is leading this initiative.
Work such as this happens when we partner and take bold action — that is what Grow Grand Island is all about. If you have interest in investing or getting involved, please visit www.growgrandisland.com and click on “Get Involved.”
Tonja Brown is the implementation chair for Grow Grand Island Area Partnership. Grow Grand Island was established as a partnership involving the city, county, Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Economic Development Corp. to develop and implement an ongoing, dynamic strategic plan to guide community growth and prosperity.
