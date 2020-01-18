An original initiative from the 2014 community visioning process speaks to establishing a Housing Improvement Partnership.
In 2015, a great deal of work went into defining what an HIP may look like and what goals it may strive to achieve. Momentum came to a halt due to a change in circumstances for some key participants. This work was picked up again in 2019 at the prompting of Grow Grand Island after reviewing the 2014 program of work.
The need for such a partnership has been reinforced as the lead recommendation in the recent housing study that was presented at the this past week at the Jan. 15 Housing Summit. Additional recommendations were also provided to move the HIP forward. Grow Grand Island will continue to support the work of the HIP in any way possible.
Housing has also been defined as a priority as part of Grow Grand Island’s engagement in the Livable Community Network. Being part of this network is a commitment to determine specific and attainable goals, as well as the action plan and timeframe to accomplish the goals. Grow Grand Island will be utilizing the housing study recommendations, as well as the HIP to determine what these goals should be.
The study was prepared by Hanna:Keelan Associates, P.C., out of Lincoln. It was funded by the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority Housing Study Grant Program, with matching funds from the City of Grand Island’s Community Development Block Grant program. The study was guided and directed by the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation. It is full of data and projections, as well as recommendations for 2020-2024.
During the Housing Summit, Tim Keelan spoke to the criticality of partnerships and taking action. Page 63 of the study also speaks to the importance of annually reviewing the study so as not to lose sight of goals and achievements.
“Local elected officials, governmental volunteers, community and economic development groups, local housing stakeholders and funders should be involved in this review.”
If you see yourself in this statement, this could become your challenge to be part of the process going forward.
The full report of the study can be found on the City of Grand Island’s website (www.grand-island.com), the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation’s website (www.grandisland.org), the Grand Island Chamber’s website (www.gichamber.com), and the Grow Grand Island website (www.growgrandisland.com).
If you would like to become engaged in the work of the HIP or Grow Grand Island’s Livable Community housing initiatives, visit growgrandisland.com and click on “Get Involved.”
Tonja Brown is the implementation chair for Grow Grand Island Area Partnership. Grow Grand Island was established as a partnership involving the city, county, Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Economic Development Corp. to develop and implement an ongoing, dynamic strategic plan to guide community growth and prosperity.
