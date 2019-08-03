Heads up, parkgoers!
Grow Grand Island will be utilizing a Livable Community tool called an intercept survey at Stolley Park and Pier Park on Aug. 10 and 11 to get a sense of park use and frequency, as well as ways the parks could be improved. This effort is being organized by the Livable Community Outdoor Spaces and Places Focus Group.
An intercept survey is simply a way to have a guided conversation with people who use the park while they are actually at the park. The survey is anonymous, although basic demographics are also being sought such as age range, gender identity and zip code. The information gathered from the survey will help guide planning and could play a role in determining projects and priorities.
It will take a small army of volunteers to conduct the survey. Volunteers will work in pairs and will be wearing lanyards with their name and the Grow Grand Island logo. Two-hour shifts will cover most of the day and early evening hours on both Saturday and Sunday. The goal is to converse with as many park goers as possible without interrupting their enjoyment.
If you are interested in volunteering, please sign up by Thursday by visiting: https://signup.com/go/twdyDrh (Note: a second round will occur on Sept. 8 and 9 and sign up is available for those dates as well.)
If you are a parkgoer, we would appreciate hearing your thoughts. Watch for a friendly volunteer and let’s talk.
Tonja Brown is the implementation chair for Grow Grand Island Area Partnership. Grow Grand Island was established as a partnership involving the city, county, Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Economic Development Corp. to develop and implement an ongoing, dynamic strategic plan to guide community growth and prosperity.