It has been five years since the visioning effort took place that produced a program of work comprised of 30-plus initiatives ranging from workforce and housing to community assets and image.
Grow Grand Island was formed to collaborate, implement and perpetuate progress. Groundwork has been made and strides have been made.
It wasn’t long after the visioning process that you, the community, voted to continue the food tax and to include beverages. This food and beverage account has grown from $1.5 million in 2013-14 to $2.4 million in 2018-19. This is good news for residents and visitors alike as this fund is used to improve our community, which includes our required quarterly payment to the Nebraska State Fair Support and Improvement Fund.
The language used in the ballot speaks to attracting visitors. The new strategic event fund is allowing us to aim higher when going after new events. We have tremendous community assets, some of which include the Fonner Park campus, Heartland Shooting Park, Veterans Athletic Complex and the new Memorial Stadium. These assets can lead to the kind of tourism that makes a big impact on our local economy.
The ballot language also speaks to the “ongoing enhancement and development of recreation and athletic facilities such as hike, bike and recreational trails, ball fields and other community activity needs.” The Veterans Athletic Complex is a great example of this.
Lastly, the ballot language speaks to investing in “community development projects and activities that stimulate progress and growth for Grand Island.” Many of the Grow Grand Island initiatives fall here.
The 2016 vote led to an agreement between the City of Grand Island and Grow Grand Island for a $500,000 annual allocation of the food and beverage tax fund. The allocation is provided to support the program of work, as it applies to the ballot language and is allowed by state statute.
The agreement from 2016 was a two-year agreement with a two-year roll over. Thus, this agreement ends on Sept. 30, 2020. With City Council preparing now for the upcoming new fiscal year, a study session for Grow Grand Island has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18.
At this study session, we will discuss past projects, but most of our time will be spent on projects that are both underway and upcoming. It is a great opportunity to hear what is happening and to get involved in shaping our future. Please come if you can.
Tonja Brown is the implementation chair for Grow Grand Island Area Partnership. Grow Grand Island was established as a partnership involving the city, county, Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Economic Development Corp. to develop and implement an ongoing, dynamic strategic plan to guide community growth and prosperity.
